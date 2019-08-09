The White Rock Renegades ‘05 won their first five games at Canadian U14 Girls Fastpitch Championships in Montreal. (@WRRenegades05 Instagram photos)

White Rock Renegades rolling through early games at U14 fastpitch nationals

Top B.C. seed wins first five games at Montreal-hosted Canadian championships

The White Rock Renegades ‘05 are off to a tremendous start at Canadian U14 Girls Fastpitch Championships in Montreal.

The girls softball squad – which finished second at provincial championships last month in Maple Ridge – sports a perfect 5-0 win-loss record at the tournament, with one of the victories being a no-hitter.

The no-hitter came in the Renegades’ first game of the tournament, a 6-0 win Wednesday against Ontario’s Whitby Eagles. Brynn Fortier was the starting pitcher for White Rock, and lasted four innings without giving up a hit, striking out six. Nolynn Hess pitched the final three innings in relief, striking out a pair while also keeping Whitby batters off the bases.

Hess got the final out of the game after inducing a weak groundout.

Offensively, the Renegades did most of their damage in a four-run fifth inning.

Later on Wednesday, White Rock improved to 2-0 after an 8-0 win over Alberta’s Sherwood Park Storm.

In the second win, the Semiahmoo Peninsula squad – which is the top B.C seed at nationals because the provincial-champion Fraser Valley Fusion ‘06 did not make the trip east – used three pitchers, and Madison Hiebert, Fortier and Hess combined to limit the Storm to just one hit.

On Thursday morning, White Rock faced their stiffest test yet, against the Manitoba Thunder, but still managed to finish strong en route to a 9-0 shutout. For the first six innings, the game was a 1-0 affair in favour of the ‘Gades, and it wasn’t until an eight-run outburst in the top of the seventh that the game broke open.

Fortier was credited with the win in the pitcher’s circle, striking out 10 batters, while Grace McMillan led the offence with a pair of hits.

The Renegades ran their record to 4-0 on Thursday evening, with a 10-3 win over the host team, Equipe Quebec U14 Espoir, and improved to 5-0 Friday morning with an 8-6 win over the B.C. Pride ‘05 team.

The round-robin portion of the tournament concludes Friday, with playoffs beginning Saturday. The gold-medal game is slated for Sunday morning.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
White Rock U11 squad wins provincial baseball title

Just Posted

Surrey Libraries introduces ‘superloan’ program for some eBooks, eAudiobooks

High-demand titles will be available for a shorter loaning period

Cloverdale singer-songwriter earns youth ‘Oscar’ for debut album

Sofia Evangelina, 16, wins Young Artist Award in Hollywood

White Rock Renegades rolling through first game at U14 fastpitch nationals

Top B.C. seed wins first five games at Montreal-hosted Canadian championships

TONIGHT: Concerts for the Pier series continues in White Rock

Entertainment to include Dr. Strangelove

White Rock Rotary takes on October run/walk event

New project to help fund elementary schools playground equipment

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman births baby girl on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

Canadian wage growth hits fastest pace since 2009, but economy sheds jobs

The increase in wages marked the indicator’s strongest month in a decade

Wig bandit with gun arrested by police in Abbotsford

Suspect in Wednesday incident has lifetime weapons ban

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Most Read