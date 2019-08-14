White Rock Renegades ‘02 take aim at national U19 softball title

Semiahmoo Peninsula squad won national girls fastpitch championships in 2016 and ‘18

One of the White Rock Renegades’ most experienced teams is taking aim at another national softball championship.

The White Rock Renegades ’02 are in Kitchener, Ont. this week, competing in U19 Women’s Canadian Fastpitch Championships. The tournament began Tuesday, and runs through the week, with the gold-medal game set for Sunday afternoon.

The Renegades – one of two B.C. entries in the tournament, alongside the Tri-City Titans – began round-robin play Tuesday morning with a 5-1 victory against the Edmonton River City Hornets, Alberta’s No. 3 seed. Later Tuesday, they squared off against the top seed from Saskatchewan, the Twin City Angels, winning 3-1.

Today (Wednesday), they are scheduled to play Manitoba’s Smitty’s Terminators and another Edmonton River City squad, the Hornets ‘01.

National championships are familiar territory for the Renegades, who won Canadian U16 championships last summer in Winnipeg, and in 2016 were crowned national U14 champions.

For more, including results, visit www.softball.ca/u19womens


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
North Delta Rays relish B.C. peewee championship victory
Next story
Arm wrestler overcomes injury to win national bronze

Just Posted

UPDATE: Cloverdale Tritons need community support for ‘Miracle Swim’

Team gives one last call for swimmers’ fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital

Men wanted on Canada-wide warrants believed to be in Surrey, possibly in black BMW, police say

Sought are Shakiel Singh Basra and Amarpreet Singh Samra

Operator of Surrey daycare program for teen parents gets extension to vacate

School district dropped charity as operator of long-running program, which prompted Options to sue

Double-decker buses rolling into Surrey, Delta and Richmond this fall

TransLink offering chance to see one of the buses at the PNE from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3

SURREY EVENTS: ‘The Lego Movie 2’ at Holland Park and more

Concerts, festivals, sports events and more in our weekly guide

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Ice on wings contributed to 2018 Abbotsford plane crash, says report

Transportation Safety Board releases report on crash that injured 10

Sunflower Festival set to bloom in Abbotsford

Event, opening on Aug. 16, includes photo opps and U-pick field

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

RCMP ‘sitting on’ watchdog report into alleged spying on anti-oil B.C. protesters

Association lodged a complaint in February 2014 with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

18-year-old B.C. man gets probation for selling fentanyl to undercover cop

Lower Mainland gang sent teen to Greater Victoria to sell drugs and work off his debt

Social media posts about Langley teen who died could hamper investigation: RCMP

Posting details about the incident may ‘taint’ witness statements, Langley RCMP spokesperson says

Most Read