White Rock lawn bowler to represent Canada at Australia event

Mary Wright will represent Canada at the World Singles Champion of Champions event in Sydney, Australia, from Oct. 27-Nov. 5. (Contributed photo)

One of the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s most accomplished lawn bowlers will be looking to add another trophy to her collection this month.

Mary Wright, head coach of the White Rock Lawn Bowling Club, will represent Canada at the World Singles Champion of Champions event in Sydney, Australia, from Oct. 27-Nov. 5.

The event will feature 26 bowlers who have won national singles titles in their respective countries. It will be Wright’s third time representing Canada in international singles competition.

Last month, Wright and her team won silver in the senior triples division of Canadian Championships, which were held in Calgary. Wright’s team was undefeated until the championship match against Alberta. The Albertans – who had lost twice by that point – defeated Wright’s B.C. team by a single point.