White Rock driver Lessner set for Mission vintage-car event

White Rock race-car driver Ivan Lessner will be among those drivers in the field this weekend at Mission Raceway, for the two-day British Columbia Historic Motor Races.

The event, set for Aug. 18-19, will include Lessner behind the wheel of his “Pacific Green” coloured 1958 Austin Healey – which he has previously told Peace Arch News is “a very rare car.”

The weekend event is the largest vintage racing event in Western Canada, a news release notes, adding that it was first held in 1981 in Coquitlam.

In addition to the vintage-car races, those in attendance will have the opportunity to take part in the “Ride in Real Racing Car” event, which “for a nominal contribution” will give participants the chance to ride shotgun while a driver zips around the track.

All funds raised will benefit the Mission Hospice Society.

Lessner, originally from Hungary, has been a fixture on the vintage-car circuit for decades, telling PAN in 2014 that he’s only missed a handful of races in 30 years.

For more, visit www.bchmr.ca