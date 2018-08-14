White Rock driver Lessner set for Mission vintage-car event

White Rock race-car driver Ivan Lessner will be among those drivers in the field this weekend at Mission Raceway, for the two-day British Columbia Historic Motor Races.
The event, set for Aug. 18-19, will include Lessner behind the wheel of his “Pacific Green” coloured 1958 Austin Healey – which he has previously told Peace Arch News is “a very rare car.”
The weekend event is the largest vintage racing event in Western Canada, a news release notes, adding that it was first held in 1981 in Coquitlam.
Lessner, originally from Hungary, has been a fixture on the vintage-car circuit for decades, telling PAN in 2014 that he’s only missed a handful of races in 30 years.
