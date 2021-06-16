White Rock Divers qualify for junior-development nationals

Six divers make cut for national event after strong performances at virtual meets

A handful of White Rock Divers qualified for Junior Development National Diving Championships after strong showings at virtual meets earlier this spring. (Contributed photo)

Strong showings at a pair of recent virtual diving events have propelled a handful of White Rock Divers into junior development national championships.

Six members of the South Surrey-based diving club qualified for nationals – Michelle McLeod and Paige Bush in the ‘A’ group girls (16-18 years old) division; Carter Baker, in ‘A’ boys; Amelia Semple and Mattias Frohloff in ‘C’ girls and boys (12-13 years old), respectively; and Daniela Iasinska, in ‘D’ girls (11-and-under).

The two virtual events, which were held in May and June, involved White Rock Divers coaches video-recording each athlete diving from each height – one-metre springboard, three-metre springboard and five-metre platform. Those videos were then submitted to Dive Canada, where they were organized into categories based on the divers’ age, and then compared with other divers across the country, each of whom were also recording themselves at their own virtual meets.

Once compiled, the dives were scored by a number of judges from across Canada.

The 2021 Virtual Junior National Championships are set to run from June 23-27, and will be streamed online. For more information, visit www.diving.ca



