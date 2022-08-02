Whalley falls to Little Mountain in B.C. Little League final at Orest Springenatic Field

Host team had 5 wins and 1 loss during round-robin portion of tournament

Whalley All-Stars battled Trout Lake during the B.C. Little League Championships semifinal game Saturday (July 30) at Whalley Athletic Park in Surrey. The home team won 6-5 to advance to Sunday’s championship game. (Photo: Anna Burns)

On home turf, the Whalley All-stars hit a Little Mountain during the B.C. Little League championship game.

The seven-team Major Provincials tournament was played at Orest Springenatic Field in Surrey for eight days starting July 23.

In Sunday afternoon’s championship game, Whalley fell 11-1 to the Vancouver West Side reps from Little Mountain, who earned a trip to the Canadian nationals, played in Calgary from Aug. 4-12.

At Whalley Athletic Park, the host team scored a trip to the finals with a 6-5 victory over Trout Lake on Saturday. Whalley had five wins and one loss during the round-robin portion of the tournament, which involved three games a day at Orest Springenatic Field.

CLICK HERE for all the scores.

Recap of Day 8: Play-off 1

Whalley (Host) vs Trout Lake (D6)#whalleyball pic.twitter.com/KF5rwFnXcz — Whalley Little League ⚾ (@WLLBALL) July 31, 2022

Recap of Day 8: Play-off 2

Little Mountain (D1) vs Layritz (D7)#whalleyball pic.twitter.com/8A7BHUJXrC — Whalley Little League ⚾ (@WLLBALL) July 31, 2022

In addition to host Whalley’s 12U squad and Little Mountain, the teams represented Fraser Valley District 3 (Langley), North Shore District 5 (Lynn Valley), Vancouver East Side District 6 (Trout Lake), Vancouver Island District 7 (Layritz) and Kootenays District 8 (Trail).

Last August, Whalley’s Little League baseball team won the provincial championship, but that’s where the road ended for the squad of 11- and 12-year-olds.

The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled plans for the Canadian Little League championships for 2021 and, ultimately, a potential return for Whalley to the Little League World Series.

Whalley last earned a trip to Williamsport, PA, in the summer of 2018.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Little League baseball