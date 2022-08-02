Whalley All-Stars battled Trout Lake during the B.C. Little League Championships semifinal game Saturday (July 30) at Whalley Athletic Park in Surrey. The home team won 6-5 to advance to Sunday’s championship game. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Whalley All-Stars battled Trout Lake during the B.C. Little League Championships semifinal game Saturday (July 30) at Whalley Athletic Park in Surrey. The home team won 6-5 to advance to Sunday’s championship game. (Photo: Anna Burns)

BASEBALL

Whalley falls to Little Mountain in B.C. Little League final at Orest Springenatic Field

Host team had 5 wins and 1 loss during round-robin portion of tournament

On home turf, the Whalley All-stars hit a Little Mountain during the B.C. Little League championship game.

The seven-team Major Provincials tournament was played at Orest Springenatic Field in Surrey for eight days starting July 23.

In Sunday afternoon’s championship game, Whalley fell 11-1 to the Vancouver West Side reps from Little Mountain, who earned a trip to the Canadian nationals, played in Calgary from Aug. 4-12.

At Whalley Athletic Park, the host team scored a trip to the finals with a 6-5 victory over Trout Lake on Saturday. Whalley had five wins and one loss during the round-robin portion of the tournament, which involved three games a day at Orest Springenatic Field.

CLICK HERE for all the scores.

In addition to host Whalley’s 12U squad and Little Mountain, the teams represented Fraser Valley District 3 (Langley), North Shore District 5 (Lynn Valley), Vancouver East Side District 6 (Trout Lake), Vancouver Island District 7 (Layritz) and Kootenays District 8 (Trail).

Last August, Whalley’s Little League baseball team won the provincial championship, but that’s where the road ended for the squad of 11- and 12-year-olds.

The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled plans for the Canadian Little League championships for 2021 and, ultimately, a potential return for Whalley to the Little League World Series.

Whalley last earned a trip to Williamsport, PA, in the summer of 2018.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Little League baseball

Previous story
Marko Torenius named new Abbotsford Canucks goaltending coach

Just Posted

Mukhtiar Panghali, left, and Manjit Panghali.
Surrey wife killer Mukhtiar Panghali granted day parole

The photo mural mosaic at the Museum of Surrey. (Submitted photo)
Thousands of portraits fill Museum of Surrey’s mural wall to create large river-photo mosaic

Police on scene of a fatal shooting at South Surrey’s Softball City on Saturday evening (July 30, 2022). (Lauren Collins/Surrey Now Leader)
2 of 3 victims in shooting at Surrey sports park now dead, say RCMP

Moontock of Surrey is the recipient of the Dakota Leslie Memorial Fan Vote in the 2022 Fraser Valley Music Awards.
Winners of 2022 Fraser Valley Music Awards announced in 16 categories

Pop-up banner image