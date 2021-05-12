Vancouver Giants ended their season in style, with 6-1 victory over Victoria Tuesday night, May 11. Zack Ostapchuk went airborne, scoring off a shorthanded two-on-one rush to give the Giants their first of six goals (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants ended their season in style, with 6-1 victory over Victoria Tuesday night, May 11. Zack Ostapchuk went airborne, scoring off a shorthanded two-on-one rush to give the Giants their first of six goals (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants wrap up season with a big win over Victoria

For some players, it was their last game

Vancouver Giants ended their season in style, dominating the Victoria Royals for a 6-1 victory in Kamloops Tuesday night, May 11.

Tristen Nielsen paced the Giants attack with four points while Tanner Brown and Justin Sourdif added three point games.

Six different Giants contributed goals while Drew Sim made 12 saves in the Giants goal.

The lone Royals goal came from Keanu Derungs late in the first period.

The final goal of the 2020-21 season for the Langley-based Giants came courtesy of Bryce Bader on a power play. Tristen Nielsen and Connor Horning both drew the assists off Bader’s fifth goal of the season that came off a shot from the left-wing circle.

Afterwards, goalie Trent Miner said the fact it was their last game was a motivating factor.

“Everyone knew in the back of their head what tonight was, I think, [which is] why we were able to go out and play a strong game,” Miner commented.

Associate coach Keith McCambridge said the team played “a real complete 60 minute game.”

Playing hockey in a COVID-compliant bubble built camaraderie, with players living together and eating together.

“Every day you woke up in the hotel and went down to the meal room” Miner said.

“We bonded so much as a team and that helped us.”

It was the final game for three mainstays of the team, over-agers Alex Kannok Leipert, Eric Florchuk and Tristen Nielsen.

McCambridge called the trio the “heart and soul” of the team.

“I think it’s sad because we’re going to lose three great guys,” Miner remarked.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Kelowna Rockets 6-2

Kannok Leipert, a two-year team capatin, was originally selected by the Giants in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, going on to play 219 career games, all with the Giants.

In that span, the one-time draft pick of the Washington Capitals has managed 21 goals and 62 assists for 83 points for his career along with 240 penalty minutes.

Florchuk was selected 13th overall by the Victoria Royals in 2015, and went on to play 270 career WHL games with Victoria, Saskatoon and Vancouver. For his entire WHL career, the one-time draft pick of the Washington Capitals has 65 goals and 121 assists for 186 points.

Nielsen was selected by the Calgary Hitmen back in 2015, and has since played in 241 career games with Calgary and Vancouver. For his career, Nielsen has managed 82 goals and 93 assists for 175 points.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: ‘Do or die’ for Giants heading into final three games

Giants recorded their season-ending win after Saturday night’s loss in a crucial matchup, dropping a 3-1 decision to Kamloops, a game that clinched the 2020-21 B.C. Division banner for the Blazers.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

 

Vancouver Giants ended their season in style, with 6-1 victory over Victoria Tuesday night, May 11. Justin Sourdif extended the Giants lead to 3-1 at the 15:07 mark of the middle frame. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants ended their season in style, with 6-1 victory over Victoria Tuesday night, May 11. Justin Sourdif extended the Giants lead to 3-1 at the 15:07 mark of the middle frame. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants ended their season in style, with 6-1 victory over Victoria Tuesday night, May 11. It was the last game for over-agers, Tristen Nielsen, ALex Kannok Leipert and Eric Florchuk. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants ended their season in style, with 6-1 victory over Victoria Tuesday night, May 11. It was the last game for over-agers, Tristen Nielsen, ALex Kannok Leipert and Eric Florchuk. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Canada Cup softball event cancelled for second straight year

Just Posted

Darlene Bennett, right, speaking about her murdered husband Paul at a press conference in 2018. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Widow of Surrey murder victim seeking referendum vote on policing transition

Darlene Bennett files application with Elections BC seeking binding referendum vote

Protesters at Cloverdale Fairgrounds show their support for farmers in India. (File photo: Jason Sveinson)
ZYTARUK: Surrey’s valuable farmland – just like India’s – needs protecting

Now that is a legacy worth voting for

Surrey RCMP detachment. (Contributed file photo)
RCMP investigating report of shots fired in South Surrey

Police say they have not yet found evidence to confirm incident

Surrey RCMP is releasing sketches of a suspect in an “indecent act” at the Coyote Creek Elementary playground on April 30, 2021. Police said the suspect was clean-shaven “during some interactions” and on “other occasions had stubble outlining a goatee and mustache.” (Images: Surrey RCMP handout)
More victims come forward after ‘indecent act’ at Surrey playground

Surrey RCMP is now releasing sketches of the suspect

Surrey RCMP say the gang enforcement team has seized a partial brick of suspected cocaine on May 9, 2021 in the area of 108th Avenue and 152nd Street as part of ongoing targeted gang enforcement in the city. In addition to the suspected cocaine, police say officers also seized the vehicle, multiple cell phones, $160 in cash and a knife.
Surrey RCMP seize ‘partial brick’ of suspected cocaine

Police say when packaged for street-level sale, that’s equal to 1,225 doses or ‘25 busloads of people’

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

Vancouver Giants ended their season in style, with 6-1 victory over Victoria Tuesday night, May 11. Giants celebrated after Marko Stacha recorded his first career WHL goal in the first period, off the rush with Tristen Nielsen. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants wrap up season with a big win over Victoria

For some players, it was their last game

Vancouver mayor-elect Kennedy Stewart addresses supporters in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says there’s no time to redo details of drug decriminalization plan

Kennedy Stewart says a federal election could see the small window of opportunity close on the city’s bid for an exemption from criminal provisions on simple possession of small amounts of drugs

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Premier Mike Horgan received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Facebook/John Horgan)
More than 50% of people eligible in B.C. have received 1st vaccine dose

‘We’ve made extraordinary progress together over the past few weeks,’ says Premier Horgan

The Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program welcomed a new chick in April 2021 after it was artificially incubated for 32 days while still in its egg, hand raised for a week and then returned to owl foster parents Sedin and Amore. Chick B is now settling in at the family nest, which the public can view live online. (Jasmine McCulligh/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Baby owl welcomed at Langley’s Northern Spotted Owl breeding site

Facility has launched an Adopt-a-Chick fundraiser to help with expenses

Heavily armed police officers responded to a call on 203rd Street near Fraser Highway. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Police swarm Langley dollar store

Heavily armed officers were seen entering the Dollarama in downtown Langley City

Erik Christian Oun, who worked for the Coquitlam school district, has had his teaching licence suspended for half a year. (Pixabay)
Coquitlam teacher suspended after messaging students online, calling them ‘cutie’ and ‘sweetheart’

Erik Oun’s licence has been suspended for half a year, a decision made by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. moves to bar people with unpaid COVID fines from getting, renewing driver’s licence

Only 14% of people have paid their fines as of May 8

Most Read