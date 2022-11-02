VIDEO: Vancouver Giants pull off a thrilling overtime win against Medicine Hat Tigers

Captain Zack Ostapchuk forced the game into sudden-death by scoring with 5.3 seconds left

Mazden Leslie opened the scoring in the first period for the Giants, who went on to down Medicine Hat Tigers 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday, Nov. 1. (Randy Feere/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants, playing without three of their top six defencemen, got themselves back in the win column with a thrilling overtime win in Medicine Hat Tigers Tuesday night, Nov. 1, at the Co-op Place arena.

Carson Haynes, Colton Roberts and Tom Cadieux were unavailable for various reasons, including Roberts playing for Canadas U17 team, Haynes’ injury, and Cadieux’s two-game suspension.

Mazden Leslie opened the scoring in the first period for the Giants on a rebound from Samuel Honzek, assisted by Sammy May, at 14:58 into the opening frame.

Just 1:36 into the second, Brayden Boehm replied for the Tigers with help from Dru Krebs and Pavel Bocharov, tying the game at one.

Jesper Vikman stopped 29 of 31 Tigers shots as the Vancouver Giants downed Medicine Hat Tigers 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday, Nov. 1. (Randy Feere/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Just over 10 minutes later, Bogdans Hodass put the Tigers ahead off a big rebound in the right circle. Rhett Parsons had the assist.

With the clock running out, Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk scored with 5.3 seconds left in the game to send it to overtime. Ty Thorpe and Samuel Honzek assisted.

Jaden Lipinski buried a breakaway at 3:28 into overtime, withHonzek and Leslie assisting for the game winner.

to end it in favour of the Giants.

Final Score: Vancouver 3 – Medicine Hat 2.

Giants defenceman Brenden Pentecost fended off a Tiger as the team downed Medicine Hat 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday, Nov. 1. (Randy Feere/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver’s Lipinski and netminder Jesper Vikman, who stopped 29 of 31 Tigers shots, were named first and second stars of the game.

Next game will see the Giants in Swift Current, where they will take on the Broncos tonight (Wedensdays, Nov. 2)

