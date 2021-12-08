VIDEO: Surrey’s Khaira released from hospital after open-ice hit knocked him out in Chicago

‘Despite the significant injury, his prognosis is excellent, and we expect a full recovery,’ team doctor says

Video screenshot of Surrey’s Jujhar Khaira being hit by New York Rangers opponent Jacob Trouba during an NHL game in Chicago on Tuesday night (Dec. 7).

Surrey-raised NHLer Jujhar Khaira was released from hospital this morning (Wednesday) after being knocked unconscious by a big open-ice hit in Chicago, where he plays for the Blackhawks.

Skating in his own zone, Khaira was attempting to take a pass near the blueline when he was levelled by New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba, midway through the second period at the United Center on Tuesday (Dec. 7).

Paramedics stretchered the Blackhawks forward off the ice.

“I’ve never seen a hockey player hit this hard,” tweeted Chicago-area photographer Armando Sanchez.

Really scary scene in Chicago as Jujhar Khaira is knocked out cold by Jacob Trouba. Paramedics on the ice. pic.twitter.com/so2YmuXl8Q — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 8, 2021

I’ll put it here for anyone who can’t find it pic.twitter.com/irTBGjvWui — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 8, 2021

• RELATED STORY: Q&A with Surrey’s Jujhar Khaira, who credits parents for their hard work on his path to NHL

On Wednesday morning (Dec. 8), the Blackhawks issued an update about Khaira’s medical status.

“Despite the significant injury, his prognosis is excellent, and we expect a full recovery,” team physician Michael Terry said. “At this point, it is too early to put a timeline on return to play.”

The game was delayed with 13:50 remaining in the second period.

Thinking of you Jujhar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/w0cDyDodIV — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 8, 2021

“He’s up, he’s talking, he’s very responsive and I think he wants to get back on the ice,” Blackhawks coach Derek King said after the 6-2 loss, in a story posted to nhl.com. “He’s done some tests already as far as what the [doctor] told me, but he has some more tests to be done. So we won’t know the extent of the injury until after these tests. … But he’s talking, he’s coherent, I guess. It’s a scary situation to see.”

Coach King gives an update on Jujhar Khaira following tonight's loss to the Rangers ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/przd774jc8 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 8, 2021

On Twitter, debate raged whether it was clean hit, or a head-shot delivered by Trouba.

The 1994-born Khaira, 27, broke into the NHL during the 2015-16 season with Edmonton Oilers, the team that drafted him in the third round, 63rd overall, in 2012.

He grew up in the Port Kells area and played minor hockey in Cloverdale before making the jump to junior leagues.

READ MORE: Rare Punjabi roots: Surrey rookie Jujhar Khaira jumps to NHL with Oilers

hockeyNHL