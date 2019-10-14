VIDEO: Surrey soccer team wins national title for teammate Bassi, killed in car crash last spring

‘It meant the world to us to win it for him,’ says team manager/coach

Central City Breakers’ United squad with trophy and banner after winning the the 2019 Toyota National Championship in St. Johns on Monday. (submitted photo)

Surrey’s Central City Breakers won it for Brandon.

The soccer club’s United squad are national champions after a 2-0 win in St. John’s on Monday (Oct. 14).

The jubilant men in blue celebrated by holding up the #5 jersey of fallen teammate Brandon Bassi, who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Newton last May.

It was the last jersey Bassi ever wore, according to team manager and coach, Ted Hans.

The players also chanted “BB5!” and “Brandon!” during a Challenge Trophy presentation following the 2019 Toyota National Championships.

“It meant the world to us to win it for him,” Hans told the Now-Leader in a text message.

“He was such a big part of the team and left a lasting hole in our lives and on our team.

“We have dedicated everything we do as a team to him and his memory. Having his dad (Kulwinder) lift the trophy and be with us was amazing and gave the guys a lift.”

VIDEO: Jubilation for Surrey's Central City Breakers after the men's soccer team won a national club championship today in St. John's. "BB5!" and "Brandon!" chants for teammate Brandon Bassi, killed in a car crash last May. His #5 jersey, with team here, was the last one he wore pic.twitter.com/D9UmazIsOk — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) October 14, 2019

Bassi, 19, a Delta resident, played club soccer with CCB and was also part of Simon Fraser University’s soccer program and a Vancouver Whitecaps prospect. He died on May 18 from injuries after a black Jeep was totalled in an early-morning crash near the intersection of 78th Avenue and 122nd Street.

• RELATED STORY: ‘Outstanding’ SFU soccer star ID’d as man who died after Surrey crash.

On Monday, as B.C. representatives, the Central City squad beat Ontario’s Ottawa St. Anthony to win the national title.

After a scoreless first half, Surrey’s Caleb Clarke put B.C. ahead 20 minutes into the second half, and Milad Mehrabi got a second goal in injury time.

In other soccer nationals action, Surrey United’s U15 and 17 girls teams both won bronze medals, giving Surrey teams three medals at tournaments held in three separate cities.

