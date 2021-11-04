VIDEO: Surrey Knights player shocks onlookers by scoring rare ‘Michigan’ goal in Langley

‘To see the move put to use in the PJHL is a testament to how skilled young Canadian hockey players are these days’

A Surrey Knights hockey player put himself in the PJHL “Goal of the Year” conversation after scoring a rare “Michigan” on Wednesday night (Nov. 3) at Langley’s George Preston Arena.

With his stick, Jacob Tudan scooped up the puck behind the net and tucked it behind the Trappers goaltender to tie the game early in the third period.

Coaches have seen the Vancouver-born forward practice the increasingly popular move over the past two weeks, and now he’s pulled it off in a game.

“It left fans and players alike completely in shock,” according to a post-game report on surreyknights.ca.

“To see the move put to use in the PJHL is a testament to how skilled young Canadian hockey players are these days.”

In the end, the Knights lost the game 4-3.

Tonight (Thursday), the Surrey team returns to North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex to host Mission City Outlaws, a week before another home game Thursday, Nov. 11, against Abbotsford Pilots.

“The Michigan” goal was popularized by Mike Legg, who now lives in Maple Ridge. Back in 1996, while playing with the University of Michigan, Legg stunned the hockey world by deftly plucking the puck up off the ice and onto his stick blade, then stuffing it into the top of the net. The lacrosse-style goal is among the most famous tallies in hockey history.

• READ MORE, from 2019: Maple Ridge coach behind ‘The Michigan’ reflects on lacrosse-style goal’s debut in the NHL.



Junior B Hockey