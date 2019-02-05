In their second matchup in a week, the Vancouver Giants beat Prince George Cougars 4-2. (James Doyle/Special to Black Press)

VIDEO: Cougars again taken down by Vancouver Giants

G-Men kick off a three-game road trip Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Prince George.

Repeating what they did Saturday night on home ice, the Vancouver Giants took down the Prince George Cougars for a second time in just a few days.

Tuesday night in Prince George the G-Men skated to a 4-2 victory over the Prince George, the same score by which they defeated the Cougars during their last matchup on the weekend.

Davis Koch, Owen Hardy, Justin Sourdif, and Bowen Byram all scored for the Giants, while Trent Miner turned aside 20 Cougars shots to secure his 18th victory.

Josh Curtis and Vladislav Mikhalchuk responded with goals for the Cougars, a team that has now dropped 10 straight.

The win improved the Giants (34-13-2-1) record to 6-1 on the season against Prince George (16-30-3-2) and moved them 18 points up on Victoria for first in the B.C. division and five points back of Everett for first in the Western Conference.

.

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

VAN – Davis Koch (21) opened the scoring for the G-Men off a two-on-one rush with Tristen Nielsen at 16:14. Trent Miner earned the second assist.

Shots: 9-9

2nd Period:

VAN – Owen Hardy (9) extended the Giants lead to 2-0 at 5:22 of the second period when he crashed the net and knocked an Alex Kannok Leipert rebound past a sprawled Taylor Gauthier.

PG – Cougars captain Josh Curtis (9) responded at 13:41 with a goal off a two-on-one rush with Tyson Upper.

VAN – 57 seconds later Justin Sourdif (14) scored his second goal in as many games when he took a Milos Roman feed from behind the net and outwaited Gauthier to move the Giants back ahead by two goals.

VAN – 36 seconds later Bowen Byram (20) scored off the rush off a slick right-wing feed from captain Jared Dmytriw. Owen Hardy earned the second assist on Byram’s marker.

Shots: 13-8 Vancouver

3rd Period:

PG – Vladislav Mikhalchuk (19) moved the Cougars back within two at 16:53 when he one-timed home an Ethan Browne back-door feed that came from above the right-wing point.

Shots: 9-5 Vancouver

The Giants saddle up again Wednesday night against the Cougars, in Prince George, and then again in Langley on Sunday. In between, they have a game in Kamloops Friday night.

BY THE NUMBERS

• Final score: Vancouver 4 – Prince George 2

• Final shots: 31-22 Vancouver

• Trent Miner: 20/22 saves for Vancouver (18-4-1-0)

• Taylor Gauthier: 27/31 saves for Prince George (12-21-2-1)

• Vancouver: 0/2 on the power play

• Prince George: 1/3 on the power play

• 3 Stars: 1) Vancouver’s Owen Hardy with one goal and one assist, 2) Vancouver’s Jared Dmytriw with one assist, 3) Vancouver’s Alex Kannok Leipert, also with one assist.

• The Giants are now 6-1 on the season against Prince George and are 3-0 against them on the road. It was also the second straight 4-2 victory for the Giants against Prince George.

• Trent Miner improved his season record to 4-0 against the Prince George Cougars with a 1.75 goals-against-average and a .935 save percentage.

• The Giants are 21-1 this season when leading going into the third period.

• The Giants improved their record against the B.C. Division to 18-3-1-1 and their road record to 14-8-1-0.

RECENT COVERAGE: Giants took down the Cougars 4-2 at home in Langley

 

In their second matchup in a week, the Vancouver Giants beat Prince George Cougars 4-2. (James Doyle/Special to Black Press)

Previous story
Oshie dominant as Capitals beat Canucks 3-2

Just Posted

First look at Surrey SkyTrain renderings along Fraser Highway

TransLink has released two renderings of stations, as a new website is launched

Toque Tuesday takes over Surrey Civic Plaza

Eighth annual event raises awareness, funds for the homeless

Surrey RCMP appeal for witnesses, video in SkyTrain shooting

Police have arrested Daon Gordon Glasow in connection to the incident

Safe Surrey Coalition spends close to $250K on election campaign, compared to Surrey First’s $817K

This was the first civic election impacted by new finance rules, that prohibit corporate and union donations

Abbotsford man sentenced in case that began with Surrey break-in

Richard Thompson initially faced 19 charges, but pleaded guilty to two

VIDEO: Surrey shelter ‘turning people away every night’ amid cold snap

Shelter director worries ‘we’ll end up with the strip all over again’ if permanent supportive housing not built soon

VIDEO: Cougars again taken down by Vancouver Giants

G-Men kick off a three-game road trip Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Prince George.

Oshie dominant as Capitals beat Canucks 3-2

Ex-Cap Beagle gets standing ovation in return to Washington

Thieves swipe giant burger from B.C. restaurant

Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary in Salmon Arm seeks stolen sandwich

Rescue team scours Cypress Mountain for lost snowshoer, later found at home

North Shore Rescue said three snowshoers were ill-prepared for the hike to St. Mark’s Summit

Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain unusually cold

Workers on strike at Vancouver Art Gallery

Workers reported to picket captains one week after notice issued to gallery managers

Coroners trying to identify, by his tattoos, man found dead in Gulf Islands last year

Dead man had a Kottonmouth Kings hip hop group tattoo on his back

B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Most Read