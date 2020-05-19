Woo Kim Langley Taekwondo School master Gary McLaughlin was one of several members who took part in a no-contact virtual sparring video posted online. (Video clip courtesy Woo Kim)

VIDEO: B.C. Taekwondo school hosts virtual sparring match

Members mimed hitting and being hit for tongue-in-cheek Facebook video

Woo Kim Langley Taekwondo School master Gary McLaughlin said the idea for a virtual no-contact sparring match came about when he and his wife happened to view a virtual sports video produced by some baseball players, tossing the ball around.

“We saw that and thought, you know what, [it’s] a great idea to help bring everyone together,” McLaughlin told Black Press Media.

Woo Kim athletes were told to record themselves miming hitting and being hit, and the results were stitched together by Daryl Berden, one of the parents.

In the clip, posted to the school Facebook page, members of the club can be seen kicking and punching indoors and out, including one on horseback, with sound effects added to simulate contact.

“Whoever took it in the teeth, we couldn’t have done it without you,” the closing credits read.

It has been well-received, with positive comments coming from all over.

“We’ve had quite a few people around the world [responding],” McLaughlin related.

In its first three days online, the video has recorded more than 1,400 views.

READ ALSO: Langley Tae Kwon Do team takes bucket of medals at U.S. competition

When the club closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it moved classes online, McLaughin explained.

“We had to learn how to use all the technology [almost instantly],” he commented.

McLaughlin expects that the school will offer a mix of online video instruction and in-person training now that Fraser Health has announced gyms may reopen, subject to certain restrictions, on Tuesday, May 19th.

“We are going to be taking a very cautious approach,” McLaughlin stressed, with social distancing and no-contact workouts.

Over the weekend, 90 club members, including all of the athletes seen in the video, were tested via videoconferencing, and they all passed.

READ ALSO: Taekwondo Festival draws hundreds to Langley Events Centre

In May of last year, the Woo Kim school was awarded the Consul Cup at the 2019 BC Korean Consul General Cup Tournament and Taekwondo Festival held at the Langley Events Centre, for bringing the most competitors to the event as their team of 51 was the biggest among the 392 competitors on hand.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fraser Valley trainer brings ‘San Juasn’t’ half marathon to her team after race cancelled in U.S.

Just Posted

‘Cloverdale Market Days’ has been cancelled for 2020

The Surrey street festival usually draws more than 5,000 attendees

Cloverdale Strong: our town in a pandemic

Shuttered businesses dot Cloverdale’s empty streets

Cloverdale teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

B.C. pilots to honour Snowbirds member killed in crash with Lower Mainland flyover

Flight will honour Capt. Jennifer Casey who was killed in the crash

B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two

Many retail stores have opened up, as have provincial parks

Former Snowbird leader mourns jet crash victim

B.C.’s George Miller predicts this could – but he hopes it doesn’t – spell the demise of his old team

VIDEO: B.C. Taekwondo school hosts virtual sparring match

Members mimed hitting and being hit for tongue-in-cheek Facebook video

Commander calls Snowbirds crash ‘worst nightmare’ as Forces begins investigation

One service member was killed while another was seriously injured in the crash

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

VIDEO: Car collectors come out in droves for drive through Fort Langley

A ‘spontaneous’ drive replaces annual May Day Parade, surprising village residents and shoppers alike

UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

Second person on board has serious but not life threatening injuries

Could the COVID-19 pandemic mean the end of the traditional buffet?

Experts are asking events and restaurants to stay away from buffet-style meals

Virus interrupts St. Helens eruption anniversary plans

Several agencies are presenting talks and experiences online in lieu of in-person events

Most Read