VIDEO: A teddy bear toss and a win at home for Vancouver Giants fans

A near-capacity crowd of 5,021 turned out for Chevrolet Teddy Bear Toss night at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday, Dec. 10. Dylan Anderson scored the Teddy Bear goal and Brenden Pentecost sniped home the winner shorthanded in overtime. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants fans went home happy on Chevrolet Teddy Bear Toss night at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Dylan Anderson scored the Teddy Bear goal and Brenden Pentecost sniped home the winner against Kelowna Rockets with a shorthanded goal in overtime before a near-capacity crowd of 5,021.

Kelowna’s Carson Golder opened the scoring 9:17 into the game to put the Rockets up 1-0.

In the second, Dylan Anderson sent the building into euphoria with the Teddy Bear Toss goal 0:41 into the second period, on a power play goal with Jaden Lipinski and Ty Halaburda assisting.

An estimated 7,500 teddy bears covered the ice. They will be distributed to kids in need by the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

“We’re excited to bring back a fan-favourite event to the Langley Events Centre,” Vancouver Giants Sr. VP Dale Saip said. “The Chevrolet Teddy Bear Toss is a highlight each season, not only is there a memorable goal that people remember forever, but we’re able to make a difference with the donations at Christmas time.”

A near-capacity crowd of 5,021 turned out for Chevrolet Teddy Bear Toss night at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday, Dec. 10. Dylan Anderson scored the Teddy Bear goal and Brenden Pentecost sniped home the winner shorthanded in overtime. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Once the ice was cleared, Giant’s Samuel Honzek put the Giants ahead off a fortunate bounce from behind the net at 7:11. Jaden Lipinski had the assist.

In the third, Kelowna’s Max Graham tied the game 0:25 into the third period.

In overtime, Brenden Pentecost one-timed home the winner on a shorthanded 2-on-1 with Samuel Honzek at 1:57 for the win.

Final score: 3-2 for the Giants.

Honzek was named second star of the game.

Next, the Giants are on the road to visit the Seattle Thunderbirds Sunday afternoon, Dec. 11. Puck drops at 5:05 p.m.

