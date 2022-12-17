VIDEO: A close loss to Portland for Vancouver Giants

  • Dec. 17, 2022 10:00 a.m.
  • Sports
A shorthanded Giants roster made a valiant effort against the first-place Portland Winterhawks, but Portland came away with a 2-1 win on Friday, Dec. 16, before 3,000 fans at Langley Events Centre.

After a scoreless first period, late in the second, Portland’s Kyle Chyzowski scored, assisted by Marcus Nguyen, and Nicholas Johnson.

Hawks doubled their lead early in the third on Robbie Fromm-Delorme’s 13th of the year, a power-play game-winner assisted by Jack O’Brien and Gabe Klassen.

Nine minutes later, Vancouver ruined Portland netminder Jan Špunar’s shutout bid when Ty Halaburda rattled home his 10th of the season.

The Giants pushed hard, but Portland hung on for the 2-1 win.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants head to capital, taking Wednesday night match against Royals

GAME SUMMARY

Final Score: Vancouver 1 – Portland 2. 

With the win, Portland has won four consecutive contests and has earned at least a point in six straight (5-0-1-0).

 Next Game: Giants head to Portland for a rematch with the Winterhawks Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Puck drop is 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Giants Honzek named to Slovak roster for World Juniors

READ MORE: Top Prospects Game roster announced  

