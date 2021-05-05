Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen is now under investigation from the Vancouver Police Department following sexual misconduct allegations. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen is now under investigation from the Vancouver Police Department following sexual misconduct allegations. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vancouver police investigating sexual misconduct claims against Canucks’ Jake Virtanen

Abbotsford native remains on leave with the Vancouver Canucks following recent allegations

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed to several media outlets on Tuesday that they are now in contact with the woman who made sexual misconduct claims against Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen.

They noted they had made contact with the female on Monday morning, but will be unable to provide further information to protect the investigative process.

The News did reach out to the Abbotsford Police Department to inquire if any similar investigations are being done locally, but the APD was unable to provide that information at this time.

Virtanen has collected five goals and zero assists in 38 games with the Canucks this season. He has one year remaining on his contract that will see him earn $3.4 million in 2022-23.

The Yale Secondary grad was drafted sixth overall by the Canucks in 2014, and has collected 100 points in 317 career NHL games.

He is currently on leave with the Canucks following allegations of sexual misconduct.

RELATED: Canucks place Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

RELATED: Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

abbotsfordCanucksNHLsexual misconductvancouver canucksVancouver Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Massive change coming to B.C. high school sports
Next story
B.C. Lions call on Vernon standout in CFL draft

Just Posted

Musician JJ Lavallee has a socially-distanced chat about his life and music career. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Musician JJ Lavallee talks about his music, living in Cloverdale, and some of the adversity he’s faced in life

Lavallee sat down for a socially-distanced talk in Hawthorne Square

Low tide offered plenty of space for people to relax on White Rock's beach Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)
City of White Rock asking outside visitors to stay away

South Surrey residents encouraged to visit, while others urged to stick close to home

Surrey Central SkyTrain Station. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Suspect accused of ‘abhorrent’ assaults at Surrey SkyTrain stations

Transit Police say assaults were on April 9, 14 and 17

Travis Selje (Submitted photo)
Grieving Surrey dad ‘outraged’ acquittal in his son’s death won’t be appealed

‘The kid died in vain now,’ Miki Selje said of his son Travis, 17

(File photo)
Surrey child-killer’s escorted-leave ‘beyond disappointing’: victim’s mother

Shane Ertmoed was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2000 death of 10-year-old Heather Thomas

The old Rona store sign stands near the demolished building, to make way for the future Newton Community Centre on the site, in the 6900-block of King George Boulevard. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
VIDEO: Future site of Newton Community Centre cleared without consultation, BIA charges

For $90M project, city ‘bought the house and now they’re asking the kids where they want to live’

A picture of Shirley Ann Soosay was rendered from a postmortem photographer and circulated on social media. (DDP graphic)
B.C. genealogist key to naming murder victim in decades-old California cold case

In July 1980, Shirley Ann Soosay was raped and stabbed to death

Mike Haire, a former vice-principal at W. A. Fraser Middle School in Abbotsford, began court proceedings on Monday, May 3 in New Westminster for two child pornography offences.
Trial paused for former Abbotsford vice-principal charged with child porn

Judge reserves decision on admissibility of evidence against Mike Haire

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mary Kitagawa was born on Salt Spring Island and was seven years old when she was interned along with 22,000 B.C. residents in 1942. (B.C. government video)
B.C. funds health services for survivors of Japanese internment

Seniors describe legacy of World War II displacement

Meghan Gilley, a 35-year-old emergency room doctor and new mom was vaccinated from COVID-19 in January, while she was pregnant. She’s encouraging others to do the same. (Submitted)
‘The best decision’: B.C. mom encourages other pregnant women to get COVID-19 shot

Meghan Gilley, 35, delivered a healthy baby after being vaccinated against the virus while pregnant

Former Vernon Panthers football standout Ben Hladik of the UBC Thunderbirds (top, in a game against the Manitoba Bisons, <ins>making one of his 38 Canada West solo tackles in 2019</ins>), was chosen in Tuesday’s 2021 Canadian Football League draft. (Rich Lam - UBC Thunderbirds photo)
B.C. Lions call on Vernon standout in CFL draft

Canadian Football League club selects former VSS Panthers star Ben Hladik in third round of league draft

(File photo)
B.C. child-killer’s escorted-leave ‘beyond disappointing’: victim’s mother

Shane Ertmoed was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2000 death of 10-year-old Heather Thomas

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen is now under investigation from the Vancouver Police Department following sexual misconduct allegations. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Vancouver police investigating sexual misconduct claims against Canucks’ Jake Virtanen

Abbotsford native remains on leave with the Vancouver Canucks following recent allegations

Most Read