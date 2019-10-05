Vancouver Giants road trip begins with a loss

Brandon Wheat Kings down Langley-based team 3-0

Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-0 decision to the Brandon Wheat Kings Friday night (Oct. 4).

Las Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jiri Patera turned aside all 40 Vancouver shot attempts to earn the shutout for Brandon.

Ben McCartney, Luka Burzan and Braden Schneider chipped in with goals.

Trent Miner made 29 saves for Vancouver.

Here how it played out:

With exactly one minute to go in first, Ben McCartney converted on a breakaway to move Brandon ahead 1-0. Luka Burzan had the lone assist.

In the second period, Luka Burzan extended Brandon’s lead to 2-0 at 8:22 on a five-on-three power play. Burzan one-timed home a feed from Ridley Greig from the right-wing circle.

Braden Schneider grabbed the game’s final goal at 10:56 in the third on a power play off a Ridley Greig rebound.

Final score: Brandon 3 – Vancouver 0

READ MORE: Assembling a new Vancouver Giants not an easy task

READ MORE: Vancouver Giants Scouts sticking with team for another season

Giants forward Tristen Nielsen led all skaters with eight shots on goal.

Friday’s game marked the first time in six games that the Giants did not record a power play goal.

It was the first time in six games that Justin Sourdif failed to register a point. It also marked the first time in four games that Milos Roman didn’t register a goal.

The Langley-based Giants have now outshot their opponents in five of their first six games.

Next Game: The Vancouver Giants continue their Prairie road swing Saturday night in Winnipeg. The puck drops at 5:30 p.m.

Photo courtesy Brandon Wheat Kings

