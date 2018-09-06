Ultimate players in action on a field in New Westminster last fall. (Submitted photo: Vancouver Ultimate League Society)

Ultimate players sought for a new fall league in Newton

The Sunday-evening action starts Sept. 16

Surrey Ultimate League’s fun with Frisbees is stretching into fall.

The increasing local popularity of the disc-throwing sport has led to the creation of a new “turf league” at Newton Athletic Park, and additional players are sought — especially women.

“End your fall weekends with some fun exercise and the opportunity to meet new ultimate friends,” says a post, titled “Fall Turf in Surrey,” on Vancouver Ultimate League’s website (vul.ca). “The fast-paced 5-on-5 format ensures players stay warm even on cooler nights, and the artificial turf fields means no cancellations due to poor weather.”

• RELATED STORY: SURREY ULTIMATE: Hammers, flicks and scoobers in the park, from 2015.

The co-ed action will happen on Sunday evenings for 11 weeks starting Sept. 16, from 8 to 10 p.m. on Field 2 at the 128th Street park. The deadline to register is Monday, Sept. 10; fees start at $60, for a single player.

“For the past few years we’ve run a summer league, but for the first time we’re running an ultimate league in the fall,” said Kristine Salzmann, a regional league co-ordinator for Vancouver Ultimate League Society.

It’s a “hat” league in Newton this fall, meaning players are assigned to teams as if their names were drawn from a hat. League officials do their best to ensure skill levels are balanced so games are as close as possible.

The fall league has been moved from New Westminster to Newton this year, employing a five-on-five format on the width of the soccer field, rather than length.

“The league is co-ed, for ages 17-plus,” explained Salzmann, who lives in South Surrey and plays the sport with her husband. “Participants can register as a single, or with friends as a pair or trio.”

During the summer, more than 225 participants played on 16 teams at fields at the South Surrey and Cloverdale athletic parks, she said.

Questions about the league can be directed to Salzmann via email sent to surrey@vul.ca.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
