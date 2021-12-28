Germany’s Jan Munzenberger (27) chases Switzerland’s Noah Meier (24) during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Germany’s Jan Munzenberger (27) chases Switzerland’s Noah Meier (24) during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

U.S. forfeits world juniors game against Switzerland due to COVID-19 quarantine

Yet to be determined if U.S. can play Sweden on Dec. 29

The United States has forfeited Tuesday’s (Dec. 28) preliminary game against Switzerland because their team was placed under a COVID-19 quarantine.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced the news Tuesday morning. The game will be recoded as a 1-0 win for Switzerland and the U.S. team’s quarantine status will be evaluated later to see if they can compete in their next preliminary round game against Sweden on Wednesday.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusIIHF world junior hockeyUSA

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall to Victoria Royals
Next story
Tennis player Leylah Fernandez named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year

Just Posted

A jackknifed semi on Hwy. 17 in North Surrey kept work crews busy for a couple hours on Tuesday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Semi truck jackknifes on Highway 17

White Rock Polar Bear Plunge 2018. (Lance Peverley photo)
White Rock Polar Plunge cancelled again

Ruth Hamilton with her famous Golden meteor. The rock is currently on loan to Western University for imaging and scans. (Ruth Hamilton photo)
Black Press Media’s Top 25 most-read stories of 2021

Coun. Laurie Guerra during a July 2019 council meeting. During the Dec. 22, 2021 finance committee meeting, Guerra challenged her fellow council colleagues to disclose their legal fees for the sake of transparency. (File photo: Amy Reid)
Surrey councillor challenges colleagues to disclose legal fees ‘in the name of transparency’