Two Surrey Eagles selected for BCHL’s Top Prospects Game

Michael Abgrall and Grayden Slipec to take part in all-star weekend festivities in Penticton

Surrey Eagles forwards Michael Abgrall (left) and Grayden Slipec (right) have been selected to participate in the BCHL’s Top Prospects Game in Penticton next month. (Garrett James photos)

A pair of Surrey Eagles were selected this week to participate in the BC Hockey League’s 2022 Top Prospects Game, which is set to hit the ice in Penticton next month as part of the junior ‘A’ league’s all-star weekend.

Forwards Michael Abgrall and Grayden Slipec were both named to the Coastal Conference roster for the game, which is set for Jan. 14 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

According to a BCHL release, players for two teams – 40 in all – were selected from the group already chosen to participate in the all-star game, though because it is a prospects game, 2001-born players were not eligible to play, because they are no longer eligible for the NHL draft.

Earlier this season, Abgrall was named as a player to watch by NHL Central Scouting, while the 16-year-old Slipec is one of the BCHL’s youngest players, but has already committed to the University of North Dakota.

So far this season, Abgrall has 10 goals and 11 assists in 22 games, while Slipec has seven goals and eight assists in 22 games.



