Twin rugby-playing brothers commit to Trinity Western University

Clayton Heights Secondary students will ruck and maul for Spartans next season

Twin brothers Ty (seated, left) and Kade Dayton (right) are surrounded by the junior and senior Clayton Heights rugby teams as they sign letters of intent to play rugby with with Trinity Western University this September. Andrew Evans, TWU head coach, is seen on the right. (Photo submitted: Bruce Dayton)

Twin brothers Ty and Kade Dayton have agreed to play rugby for Trinity Western University this fall.

The Grade-12 students at Clayton Heights Secondary (CHS) were awarded a rugby athletic scholarship to Trinity and the pair made it official at a signing ceremony April 25.

On top of the rugby scholarships, the boys were awarded the President’s Entrance Scholarship for Academics and the Trinity Western Founder’s Scholarship.

“They were awarded academic, athletic, and community leadership scholarships to attend Trinity Western University,” noted Bruce Dayton, manager of the rugby program at Clayton Heights and father of the two boys.

The twin towers—each boy is over six feet tall—are also only in their second year of playing rugby.

Dayton, who is also a counsellor at CHS, said he’s overjoyed for the boys.

“I’m super proud of them and what they’ve accomplished,” said Dayton. “On top of the scholarships, I’m also proud of them for committing to come back to help coach rugby at the school next year.”

Andrew Evans, head coach of the Trinity Western Spartans rugby team, even came down to the school for the signing ceremony.

The signing took place in the cafeteria at the school during lunch time and both Kade and Ty were surrounded by their “number one supporters,” both the junior and senior rugby teams.

Evans awarded the twins Trinity Western hoodies and ball caps after they officially signed documentation that registered them with the school, placing them onto the varsity roster.

Both principal James Johnston and vice-principal Courtney O’Brien attended the event to show their support and encouragement to the young brothers.

“To be recognized for years of hard work and conditioning for sports, has left (them) excited and emotional for this new chapter in their lives,” explained Dayton. “The emotions ran deep as Kade and Ty had this moment resonate. Looking around at their peers, teammates, teachers, and staff brought a sense of realization of the significance of the signing ceremony.”

Dayton said the boys were overcome with emotion and in that moment mentioned how excited they were to come back and help coach rugby at the school next year.

“This left them with a feeling that they wanted other students that are new to the sport to have for themselves one day.”

SEE ALSO: Rugby returns to Clayton Heights Secondary after lengthy hiatus

The rugby program at CHS had been cancelled for many years before Dayton and others worked to get it going again early in 2022. Now in its second year, the program has enjoyed a high degree of success, including a highlight in 2022 when Clayton Heights beat Lord Tweedsmuir to capture the illustrious Rodeo Bowl, a local rivalry game trophy that hadn’t been awarded for several years.

“Head coach Kleo Schmidt and assistant coach Vlada Schevchenko, both rugby players for Trinity Western’s women’s team, have returned for a second season to Clayton Heights to coach boy’s rugby,” Dayton added.

Dayton said the scholarships his boys won are linked to the success of the Clayton Heights rugby program.

“It’s not only the student athletes, but the support they are lucky enough to get from the principal,” added Dayton. “James Johnston, a rugby enthusiast himself, is all about providing these young athletes an opportunity to grow through sports.”



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

High school sportsHighSchoolRugbyrugby