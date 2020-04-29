The CFL is asking the federal government for up to $150 million in financial assistance, in an April 28, 2020 story. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trudeau: Discussions ongoing with CFL as league seeks government assistance

Ambrosie said the CFL’s long-term future would be in peril if the 2020 season was wiped out

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is in discussions with the CFL, which is seeking financial support to help with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau told reporters Wednesday that support for the 62-year-old league is an “important issue” for the CFL and its fans.

“We are currently looking at how we can support various organizations. We recognize that this is an important issue for the league and for many Canadians and we are continuing our discussions with them,” Trudeau said.

“The CFL has approached us about support. We know it’s important to them and important for many Canadians and those discussions are ongoing.”

The prime minister’s comments come a day after The Canadian Press reported that the CFL is seeking up to $150 million in federal assistance.

League commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the proposal involves $30 million now to manage the impact the novel coronavirus outbreak has had on league business and up to another $120 million in the event of a lost 2020 campaign.

Ambrosie said the CFL’s long-term future would be in peril if the 2020 season was wiped out.

The CFL was founded in 1958 following the merger of two previous leagues, and its iconic Grey Cup championship trophy was first awarded in 1909.

The Canadian Press

CFLCoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian-born Super Bowl champ joins front-line workers at Quebec long-term care facility

Just Posted

BREAKING: New COVID-19 cases at Langley senior seniors facility and Surrey long term care facility

Fraser Health says a staffer at Langley Lodge tested positive

OUR VIEW: We can’t drop our guard now, Surrey

We need to work for it, work hard. Earn it.

Surrey Association for Community Living pivots in order to continue to provide care

SACL has had to change the way they operate during pandemic

Surrey manufacturer hopes to hit home run with face shield that clips to baseball cap

‘We were kind of targeting the food industry but it’s gone beyond that,’ company operator says

Surrey seeing ‘strong compliance’ with pandemic guidelines, city manager says

City report indicates majority of people are ‘acting responsibly’

VIDEO: Snowbirds to fly across country to salute Canadians trying to flatten the curve

Moves comes after a three-week pause in training

Transit police look for suspect after woman punched in face multiple times on SkyTrain

Woman’s head was also violently slammed into SkyTrain seats

London Drugs to create ‘Local Central’ aisle for small businesses to sell products

Small businesses in Western Canada are invited to immediately submit products for consideration

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Workers at two more Lower Mainland poultry facilities test positive for COVID-19

Yarrow’s Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry and Port Coquitlam’s Sofina Foods have new cases

Thor the dog a viral Okanagan sensation

Local photographer snaps shots of pooch, shares amid COVID-19 for smiles

B.C. seeks antibody tests to determine COVID-19 ‘community immunity’

Some tests look ‘very promising,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Complex challenges mean mandatory COVID-19 vaccine unlikely: experts

There are no truly mandatory vaccines in Canada

Most Read