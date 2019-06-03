Tritons set to co-host Blaze Invitational tournament

After playing more games than any other team over the course of the first few months of the BC Premier Baseball League season, the White Rock Tritons are now in the midst of a brief break for tournament play – beginning this week on their own turf.

The under-18 baseball club – which sports a 9-22 win-loss record in BCPBL action this season – will co-host the 2019 Langley Blaze Invitational, alongside the Blaze themselves and the Abbotsford Cardinals. The tournament begins Thursday afternoon and wraps up Sunday.

The Tritons are in Pool C of the 20-team tournament, and will play round-robin games at South Surrey Athletic Park. Other teams in the pool are fellow PBL squads UBC Thunder and the North Delta Blue Jays, alongside Seattle’s Benz Baseball and the Calgary Jr. Dinos.

White Rock’s first game is 4 p.m. Thursday against North Delta.

South Surrey Athletic Park will host games through Saturday, at which point the tournament shifts to Langley’s McLeod Park for semifinals and the championship game.

Tritons head coach Kyle Dhanani said the break from league play is a welcome one for his club, which has struggled of late – they’re currently on a five-game losing streak.

“Obviously, a lot of games haven’t gone our way but we’re just going to keep going out there with a professional attitude, and put our best foot forward and see what we can do,” he said.

“It’ll be nice to get into some new situations where we’re playing for something other than league games – its a bit of a fresh start, and a way to get away from the grind of the season a little bit, while also getting our guys some exposure (to college scouts).”

