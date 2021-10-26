Travis Hamonic (right) has reported to Vancouver and will be joining the Abbotsford Canucks.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Travis Hamonic joining Abbotsford Canucks

Canucks general manager Jim Benning releases statement declaring defenseman has reported

The uncertain status of Canucks defenceman Travis Hamonic finally received some clarity on Tuesday (Oct. 26) evening.

Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning stated in a press release that Hamonic has reported to Vancouver and will be joining the Abbotsford Canucks in the coming days.

The 31-year-old was put on waivers on Oct. 10 after he failed to report to Canucks training camp. He went unclaimed and was to report to Abbotsford, but he also did not show up with the American Hockey League team.

The Canucks then placed Hamonic on a temporary leave of absence on Oct. 18. He signed a two-year, $6 million contract extension with the Canucks back in July.

In 675 career NHL games he has 198 points and 630 penalty minutes. He previously suited up for the New York Islanders and Calgary Flames before joining the Canucks in the 2020-21 season.

Last season he had 10 points in 38 games for Vancouver.

It’s unclear how long Hamonic will be in Abbotsford, but the statement added that more details will be coming when they are available.

The News did ask Abbotsford general manager Ryan Johnson about Hamonic in an interview earlier this month, but were told it is a “Jim [Benning] decision”.

