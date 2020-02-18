Trade sends Surrey NHLer Brenden Dillon to Washington

‘We felt it was important for us to add a player of his caliber to our defensive group,’ says Caps GM

Surrey-raised NHLer Brenden Dillon has been traded to Washington Capitals, with a 2020 second-round pick (originally acquired from Colorado Avalanche) and a conditional 2021 third-round pick going to San Jose Sharks.

San Jose has also agreed to retain 50 percent of Dillon’s salary and cap hit.

News of the trade was posted Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 18) on the Capitals’ website.

“Brenden is an experienced defenseman who plays a solid defensive game with a high compete level and physicality,” said Caps GM Brian MacLellan. “We felt it was important for us to add a player of his caliber to our defensive group.”

In Washington, the defense-first Dillon will play with star forward Alex Ovechkin and other players who won the Stanley Cup in 2018.

On Monday (Feb. 17), Dillon was emotional about the prospect of being traded by the Sharks.

Video posted to the Sharks’ Youtube channel in 2017 showed Dillon back home in Surrey.

This season, the six-foot-four Dillon, 29, recorded 14 points (1 goal, 13 assists) in 59 games with the Sharks.

In 588 career games with San Jose and the Dallas Stars, Dillon has collected 114 points (22 goals, 92 assists). Dillon was signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent on March 1, 2011.

Prior to the NHL, Dillon appeared in 123 games with the Texas Stars of the AHL, and earlier played four seasons with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL, serving as captain during the 2010-11 season. Internationally, Dillon appeared in the 2013 World Championship for Team Canada, recording a goal in eight games.



