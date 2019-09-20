Semiahmoo Secondary’s senior girls volleyball team placed third at the recent UBC Mizuno Invitational. (Contributed photo)

Totems senior girls third on UBC volleyball court

Semiahmoo among handful of South Surrey teams highly ranked to start season

The Semiahmoo Totems senior girls volleyball team got their season off to a strong start earlier this month, with a bronze-medal finish at the UBC Mizuno Invitational high school tournament.

The Totems defeated the Okanagan’s George Elliot Secondary 2-0 (25-20, 26-24) in the third-place game.

“It was good to get a medal out of a tournament like this,” Totems coach Gord Houchen told Peace Arch News.

“It was a good start (to the season).”

In round-robin play, Semiahmoo earned victories over North Vancouver’s Handsworth Royals, 2-1; Campbell River’s Carihi Secondary, 2-1; while dropping a game against the defending B.C. quad-A champion Kelowna Owls, 2-1.

In the playoffs, Semiahmoo opened with a 2-0 victory over Burnaby North, and followed up with a win over Vancouver’s Little Flower Academy in quarter-final action. In the latter match, the Totems won the first game, but trailed in the second 14-11 before storming back to win 16-14, with Bo Stephen serving the winning point.

“It was a good comeback – pretty exciting,” Houchen said.

The semifinal was a rematch against Handsworth, with the Royals getting the better of the South Surrey team this time around. The Totems won the first game before Handsworth won the next two.

• READ ALSO: Semiahmoo Totems win junior girls provincial volleyball title

In other semifinal, Kelowna defeated George Elliot, and then went on to capture the title with a win over Handsworth in the final.

The senior girls volleyball regular season begins next week (Sept. 23), with local teams in action for the first time on Wednesday (Sept. 25), when Semiahmoo squares off against Surrey Christian and Earl Marriott and Elgin Park hit the court in an all-South Surrey showdown.

As well this year, Elgin Park has moved up to the quad-A level – joining EMS and Semiahmoo – after playing in recent years at triple A. This season also sees the creation of a ‘Premier League’ among senior girls sides, in which the top teams from all divisions are grouped together during the regular season, only to return to their respective divisions – triple A, double-A and the like – in time for playoffs.

At the quad-A level, Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary, Semiahmoo, Earl Marriott, Elgin Park and Delta’s Seaquam are all listed among the top-10 provincial rankings, while Pacific Academy and Southridge are ranked at the double-A level.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Men of Curling’ calendar features Surrey’s Tardi, who went rock climbing with a curling rock

Just Posted

Cloverdale Community Kitchen hosts ‘learning’ breakfast for students

Coast Capital Savings offered short presentations on financial topics

PHOTOS: Surrey seniors band together at weekly jam sessions

‘My policy is to keep busy doing stuff like this, and you gotta have a smile doing it,’ one woman says

Council to look into Cloverdale arena project

Plans could include twinning existing rink

Surrey RCMP need help to find missing man

Denis Godard, 64, who was reported missing on Sept. 19

Surrey council sends back 25-storey highrise proposal, asks for more height and density

Developer says it is ‘currently reviewing direction’ from mayor, council

PHOTOS: Young protesters in B.C. and beyond demand climate change action

Many of the protesters were children and youth who skipped school to take part in the demonstrations.

B.C. truck drivers to face higher fines for not using winter tire chains

As of Oct. 1, not using chains on the highway when required could net you a $598 ticket

Former B.C. lifeguard gets house arrest for possession of child porn

Cees Vanderniet of Grand Forks will serve six months of house arrest, then two years’ probation

Crown alleges resentment of ex-wife drove Oak Bay father to kill his daughters

Patrick Weir alleged in his closing arguments that Andrew Berry is responsible for the deaths of his daughters

‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank

David Weaver, of Nelson, was drunk when he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12 2018

How to react to Trudeau’s racist photos? With humility, B.C. prof says

‘We are now treating racism as a crime that you cannot recover from’

VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, as well as New World Tea and Coffee House

Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan

Vancouver police get green light to use drones for investigations

Drones will be used to investigate motor vehicle collisions, crime scene analysis and more

Most Read