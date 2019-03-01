Semiahmoo Totem Izzy Forsyth (left) is defended by Okanagan Mission Huskies’ Lily Pink during quarter-final action at triple-A girls provincial basketball championships Thursday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Totems head to provincial hoops semifinal after win over Okanagan Mission

Izzy Forsyth scores 30 to lead No. 1 seed Semiahmoo one step closer to provincial title

The Semiahmoo Totems’ undefeated run through the B.C. high school senior girls basketball season continued Thursday afternoon, as the top-ranked team advanced to semifinals after a win over the Okanagan Mission Huskies.

Semiahmoo defeated the Huskies with ease, 86-33, at the Langley Events Centre Thursday, led by Grade 10 Izzy Forsyth, who had 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Faith Dut had 15 points and 10 boards, as well.

The Totems will now face the Kelowna Owls Friday night, in a rematch of last year’s semfinal match. In that game, it was the Owls who got the better of their younger opponents, but this year, the Totems will enter the game as the de facto favourite.

Kelowna, the tournament’s No. 5 seed, advanced to semifinals with a 65-64 win over Yale on Thursday.

The finals are set for Saturday, 5 p.m. at the LEC’s centre court.


sports@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on

Previous story
Richardson nets 4 as Coyotes beat Canucks 5-2

Just Posted

Environmental Appeal Board to hear South Surrey emission concerns

Advocacy group opposing Ebco air-quality permit

‘Herlarious’ comedy show in Surrey to feature Martha Chaves, others

‘Witty, wacky and womanly’ laughs promised at annual event celebrating International Women’s Day

Fallen Surrey firefighter among 15 to be remembered in Victoria

Leslie A. Dionne and others honoured during annual BC Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial Service

Surrey girl missing since Thursday

She was wearing a hijab, is described as heavy built, has dark hair, is four feet eight inches tall

Totems head to provincial hoops semifinal after win over Okanagan Mission

Izzy Forsyth scores 30 to lead No. 1 seed Semiahmoo one step closer to provincial title

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

ALC rules mean possible shutdown for popular Lower Mainland Glow holiday event

The ALC has denied permission for the show to run this year.

Wilkinson apologizes for comments made about rental crisis

BC Liberal leader was under fire for calling renting a ‘fun’ and ‘wacky’ time

Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

More than 50,000 scams were reported across Canada last year

Canada approves extradition for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

Chief financial officer is wanted in the United States on allegations of fraud

Canada announces shipwreck plan that could sting dumpers with $6M in fines

While Spain maps its sunken treasure galleons, Canada cracks down on modern shipwrecks

CMHC sets target to make housing affordable for every Canadian by 2030

An estimated 1.6 million households are considered in ‘core housing need’

Riverdale’s Luke Perry hospitalized after reported stroke

Perry, who also stared in ‘90210’ is currently under observation, according to his publicist

British nautical maps from century ago help B.C. researchers chart kelp beds

Herring use the kelp beds as a deposit for their eggs

Most Read