Titans head to provincial minor football championships after weekend play

After battling it out on the field in the Vancouver Mainland Football League (VMFL) championships on Saturday, the White Rock-South Surrey Titans minor football association’s Bantam team is headed to provincial championships.

Despite a hard-fought contest earlier in the day, the Junior Bantam (aged 12 and 13, 12-man football) team lost to the North Delta Longhorns 28-6, placing 2nd in the VMFL league.

The Bantam Titans (aged 14 and 15, nine-man football) also placed second in the VMFL after losing 34-7 to the Nanaimo Seahawks, but will still play in the British Columbia Football Association (BCPFA) Provincial Championships on Dec. 3, also at McLeod Athletic Park Stadium in Langley.

Because there was no Okanagan team, that means the Bantam team has another chance when they once again play the Nanaimo team this Saturday.

We get another kick at it, which is great,” said WRSS Titans board vice-president Tina Giustino.

“They’re a tough team! They’re pretty excited they get another chance – they’re working really hard this week to be as prepared as they possibly can.”

The final showdown of the season happens at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at MacLeod Athletic Park Stadium in Langley.

