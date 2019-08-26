The MJT Boys 8U division’s top three: Bennett Love (right), Tiger Zhao (middle) and Matthew Cui. (submitted photo)

GOLF

Three young Surrey golfers are national champs after MJT tourney in Delta

Two-day event held at Tsawwassen Springs course

Preteen golfers from Canada’s western provinces took to Delta’s Tsawwassen Springs course during the MJT Mini Tour National Championship.

Three Surrey-based players topped the leaderboard after the two-day tournament, held Aug. 22 and 23.

Surrey’s Jonathon Xia, 9, came back from being down two shots after the first day to become the MJT Boys 9-10 national champ. Xia (79, 74 = 153) played his last six holes of the tournament at even par, including a birdie on 18 to secure the victory.

“I played good overall,” Xia said in a news release. “I was happy with all parts of my game.”

Another Surrey-based player, Jingwen (Anna) Dai, 11, won the MJT Girls 11-12 national title. Dai, who trailed by one shot after the first round, stayed consistent the entire second day, making 16 pars. “My driver was the strongest part of my game,” she said. “And I made all of my short putts.”

In the MJT Girls 8U Division, Surrey eight-year-old Sky (Haneul) Park shot back-to-back rounds of 80 to finish with a total score of 160.

Extra holes were needed in a playoff to crown the MJT Boys 8U National Champion after Bennett Love, 8, of Red Deer, and Tiger Zhao, 8, of Vancouver, both scored well from the 3,000-yard modified tee at Tsawwassen Springs and tied for the lead at a total score of 146 in their division. In the end, it was Love who stepped up on the first playoff hole and drained a seven-foot birdie putt to win the title.

11-year-old, Michael Li, of Vancouver, fired rock solid rounds of 73 and 76 (149) from the Blue Tees to become MJT Boys 11-12 national champion. Finishing four shots back in second place was Surrey’s Sukhraj Singh Gill, 11, who shot 79 and 74 (153). Third place sent to Andy Liu, 11, of Surrey, who scored 80 and 75 (155).

Full tournament results are posted on maplejt.com.

The non-profit MJT (Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour), presented by Boston Pizza, is billed as “Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

Previous story
VIDEO: Daniel Coyle of Ireland wins horse jumping World Cup event held in B.C.

Just Posted

More than 2,100 cyclists aim to ‘crush cancer’ in 200-km ride that starts in Cloverdale

Annual Ride to Conquer Cancer kicks off Saturday in Surrey and for first time, ends in Hope

PHOTOS: Vendors showcase creativity at Cloverdale Market Days

Popular event is almost finished with its sixth year, the fifth and final day set for Sept. 21

PHOTOS: Battle of the Brews raises $42K in Surrey

Close to 20 breweries were involved in the annual festival at Surrey Civic Plaza

The unusual suspects: B.C.’s middle-class gang problem

Police officers say the gang conflict in the Lower Mainland is unlike any other in North America

Team Canada delivers 17-0 victory on first day of Olympic qualifier tournament

Canada scored 15 runs in the second inning

B.C. families left broken and confused when kids’ deaths labelled ‘gang-related’

Harwin Baringh’s death has been labelled gang-related but the family has few answers

B.C. dad tells murder trial he wasn’t worried for daughters’ safety when storing drugs

Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day

Canada offers $15M, water bombers on top of G7 help to fight Amazon wildfires

The G7 nations had agreed earlier to contribute a separate US$20-million to help Brazil

Abbotsford cop punched in face during flea-market arrest

Man, 44, now faces several charges, including for assault of a peace officer

Voters likely to support populist leaders, Canada-first approach: study

Support for democracy increased over time

VIDEO: Protesters at Maple Ridge women’s prison support pipeline opponent

Rita Wong was sentenced to 28 days in jail

Down the toilet: Study compares pot, meth, cocaine found in sewage across Canada

More meth found in Vancouver, more cannabis in Halifax

Pamela Anderson returns home to enjoy ‘peace and solitude’ of B.C.

Star says “the best is yet to come” in exclusive Q&A from her Vancouver Island hometown

Maxime Bernier blames billboard woes on ‘totalitarian leftist mob’

Bernier has said the 350,000 immigrants Canada accepts every year is too high a number

Most Read