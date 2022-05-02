Three Surrey teams set to compete for B.C. rugby titles in South Surrey

Bayside Sharks, Surrey Beavers – and others – will play at South Surrey Athletic Park Saturday

The Bayside Sharks will compete in two provincials finals Saturday, while the Surrey Beavers’ men’s team will play in another. (Don Wright photo)

A trio of Surrey teams will be hitting the rugby pitch this weekend in South Surrey, as provincial club championships are set to be decided.

The Bayside Sharks will have two teams in action, with their top men’s side squaring off against the UBC Old Boys Ravens in the senior men’s Div. 1 final at 2:30 p.m., while the Semiahmoo Peninsula association will also vie for a Div. 3 title against Kats RFC earlier in the day, at 11:45 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Surrey Beavers will take aim at a B.C. Div. 2 championship at 1:15 p.m. Saturday against the Axemen Rugby Club.

All three teams advanced to the finals after winning their respective semifinal contests last Saturday. Bayside’s first-division side defeated the UBC Premier Reserves 19-17 to advance, while the thirds edged Meralomas 21-18 in the Div. 3 semifinal.

The Beavers, meanwhile, defeated Scribes RFC in the Div. 2 semifinal, 26-23.

In addition to games involving Surrey squads, Saturday will also feature a handful of other championship showdowns. At the premier men’s level, UBC will face the Castaway Wanderers, and in women’s premier-league action, the Vancouver Thunderbirds will play Castaway with the B.C. title on the line.

In the women’s Div. 1 finals, Cowichan RFC and Burnaby Lake will play each other – Burnaby Lake advanced to the final after beating Bayside in semifinals last weekend – while the women’s Div. 2 final will also be held at South Surrey Athletic Park and will feature Langley and the Vancouver Rowing Club.



