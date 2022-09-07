Thousands turn out for Langley’s first-ever pro rodeo

Thousands attended Langley’s first ever professional rodeo at Langley Riders Society’s rodeo ground. Some enjoyed from the stands while many cheered from the grass area surrounding the rodeo arena. Riders who currently top the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s (CPRA) standings are competing at the Valley West Stampede (VWS). (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Thousands attended Langley’s first ever professional rodeo at Langley Riders Society’s rodeo ground. Some enjoyed from the stands while many cheered from the grass area surrounding the rodeo arena. Riders who currently top the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s (CPRA) standings are competing at the Valley West Stampede (VWS). (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Thousands attended Langley’s first ever professional rodeo at Langley Riders Society’s rodeo ground. Some enjoyed from the stands while many cheered from the grass area surrounding the rodeo arena. Riders who currently top the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s (CPRA) standings are competing at the Valley West Stampede (VWS). (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Thousands attended Langley’s first ever professional rodeo at Langley Riders Society’s rodeo ground. Some enjoyed from the stands while many cheered from the grass area surrounding the rodeo arena. Riders who currently top the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s (CPRA) standings are competing at the Valley West Stampede (VWS). (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Thousands attended Langley’s first ever professional rodeo at Langley Riders Society’s rodeo ground. Some enjoyed from the stands while many cheered from the grass area surrounding the rodeo arena. Riders who currently top the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s (CPRA) standings are competing at the Valley West Stampede (VWS). (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Thousands attended Langley’s first ever professional rodeo at Langley Riders Society’s rodeo ground. Some enjoyed from the stands while many cheered from the grass area surrounding the rodeo arena. Riders who currently top the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s (CPRA) standings are competing at the Valley West Stampede (VWS). (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Thousands attended Langley’s first ever professional rodeo at Langley Riders Society’s rodeo ground. Some enjoyed from the stands while many cheered from the grass area surrounding the rodeo arena. Riders who currently top the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s (CPRA) standings are competing at the Valley West Stampede (VWS). (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Thousands attended Langley’s first ever professional rodeo at Langley Riders Society’s rodeo ground. Some enjoyed from the stands while many cheered from the grass area surrounding the rodeo arena. Riders who currently top the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s (CPRA) standings are competing at the Valley West Stampede (VWS). (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Thousands attended Langley’s first ever professional rodeo at Langley Riders Society’s rodeo ground. Some enjoyed from the stands while many cheered from the grass area surrounding the rodeo arena. Riders who currently top the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s (CPRA) standings are competing at the Valley West Stampede (VWS). (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Thousands attended Langley’s first ever professional rodeo at Langley Riders Society’s rodeo ground. Some enjoyed from the stands while many cheered from the grass area surrounding the rodeo arena. Riders who currently top the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s (CPRA) standings are competing at the Valley West Stampede (VWS). (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Thousands attended Langley’s first ever professional rodeo at Langley Riders Society’s rodeo ground. Some enjoyed from the stands while many cheered from the grass area surrounding the rodeo arena. Riders who currently top the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s (CPRA) standings are competing at the Valley West Stampede (VWS). (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Thousands attended Langley’s first ever professional rodeo at Langley Riders Society’s rodeo ground. Some enjoyed from the stands while many cheered from the grass area surrounding the rodeo arena. Riders who currently top the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s (CPRA) standings are competing at the Valley West Stampede (VWS). (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

The three-day Valley West Stampede drew the biggest crowd ever seen at the Langley Riders Society arena.

The stands, which could accommodate 2,000 spectators, were filled, while hundreds more watched the horses, cowboys, and cowgirls while sitting on the grassy knolls surrounding the Brookswood arena.

While organizers do not have the exact numbers,Valley West Stampede president Sheila Hicks, confirmed more than 2,000 attended each day. And she’s ecstatic with the turnout.

For Kristy and Matt Powers of Aldergrove, it was their first time attending a rodeo.

“I had never seen any of these events live before, but I always wanted to. It has been really great,” Kristy shared.

Sanctioned by the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA), the event drew riders from Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and Australia.

The event featured hundreds of riders competing for cash prizes in four categories, but Kristy admitted the barrel racing was her favourite part of the event.

Langley resident Jessie Austin, who was at the stampede with her kids, was also amazed to see the large crowd.

Austin was one of the many who decided to watch the show from behind the fencing, as the grounds were packed.

“It is so cool to watch the animals from back here. It has been fun for us,” she commented. The barrel racing show, which featured both domestic and international cowgirls, was Austin’s favourite – too.

“People came even when it was raining,” Hicks noted. “We appreciate the support from the community.”

In addition to being a pro-rodeo event, this new undertaking also had a fundraising component, including a charity dinner for 4-H Canada and a 50-50 draw for the riders society.

Hicks’ team has yet to calculate the total amount of money raised, but is optimistic the funds will help their charity partner.

Plans to make the rodeo an annual event in Langley were also announced on the last day of action.

“Based on the phenomenal turnout and support we saw over the entire long weekend, we’re planning to be back again next year and make the Valley West Stampede an annual event,” Hicks said.

She added that she is “really, really thankful” to be hosted by Langley Riders Society and called the professional rodeo a “natural progression” from the Little Britches Rodeo hosted by Langley Riders.

