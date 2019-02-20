Tamanawis team wins the Surrey school’s very first provincial boys wrestling title

Karan Gill repeats as B.C. champ in weight class and earned Top Male Wrestler award

The Tamanawis Secondary boys wrestling team with their provincial championship banner at Langley Events Centre on Tuesday, Feb. 19. (submitted photo: Langley Events Centre)

A Tamanawis Secondary team won the school’s first-ever boys provincial wrestling championship Tuesday (Feb. 19) at Langley Events Centre.

The Surrey squad was led by Karan Gill, who repeated as provincial champ in his weight class (78kg) and won the Top Male Wrestler award at the 2019 B.C. Secondary Schools Wrestling Association provincial championships.

The Top Female award went to Victoria Seal of Mission.

The Tamanawis boys team won the provincial title with a combined 67 points, followed by second-place finisher Alberni District with 65 points and Guildford Park in third with 40.

The girls provincial title was won by Maple Ridge with 52 points, followed by St. Thomas More Collegiate with 47 and Alberni District with 36.

Guildford Park’s Kenna Wells-Flanders, who won the 60kg class, was the lone Surrey female among top-three finishers at provincials.

Meantime, Surrey boys finished in the top three of several weight categories.

Sehijvir Sandhu won the 48kg class, followed by fellow Tamanawis student Rohit Bal in second.

In the Male 51kg class, Surrey Academy of Innovative Learning’s Owen Martin earned first place.

In the 54kg category, Enver Creek’s Armaan Dhillon earned third.

Prabjhot Mander of Queen Elizabeth Secondary took second place in the 57kg class.

Guildford Park’s Ehsan Hafizi won first place in the 63kg category, and Rebi Hafizi, also of Guildford Park, took second in the 66kg class.

In the 78kg category, Karmveer Rai of Panorama Ridge took second place, followed by Frank Hurt’s Jagvir Bains in third.

The 84kg category had Summit Mann of Queen Elizabeth in first, Gurek Dhesi of Guildford Park in second and Hardit Garcha of Lord Tweedsmuir in third.

Baltej Mundi of Tamanawis earned first place in the 90kg class.

In the 130kg category, Harjind Grewal of Enver Creek was first, followed by Arjot Gill of Lord Tweedsmuir in second.

The provincial wrestling championships, held Monday and Tuesday, were presented by Onni Group.