The Tamanawis Secondary boys wrestling team with their provincial championship banner at Langley Events Centre on Tuesday, Feb. 19. (submitted photo: Langley Events Centre)

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Tamanawis team wins the Surrey school’s very first provincial boys wrestling title

Karan Gill repeats as B.C. champ in weight class and earned Top Male Wrestler award

A Tamanawis Secondary team won the school’s first-ever boys provincial wrestling championship Tuesday (Feb. 19) at Langley Events Centre.

The Surrey squad was led by Karan Gill, who repeated as provincial champ in his weight class (78kg) and won the Top Male Wrestler award at the 2019 B.C. Secondary Schools Wrestling Association provincial championships.

The Top Female award went to Victoria Seal of Mission.

The Tamanawis boys team won the provincial title with a combined 67 points, followed by second-place finisher Alberni District with 65 points and Guildford Park in third with 40.

The girls provincial title was won by Maple Ridge with 52 points, followed by St. Thomas More Collegiate with 47 and Alberni District with 36.

Guildford Park’s Kenna Wells-Flanders, who won the 60kg class, was the lone Surrey female among top-three finishers at provincials.

Meantime, Surrey boys finished in the top three of several weight categories.

Sehijvir Sandhu won the 48kg class, followed by fellow Tamanawis student Rohit Bal in second.

In the Male 51kg class, Surrey Academy of Innovative Learning’s Owen Martin earned first place.

In the 54kg category, Enver Creek’s Armaan Dhillon earned third.

Prabjhot Mander of Queen Elizabeth Secondary took second place in the 57kg class.

Guildford Park’s Ehsan Hafizi won first place in the 63kg category, and Rebi Hafizi, also of Guildford Park, took second in the 66kg class.

In the 78kg category, Karmveer Rai of Panorama Ridge took second place, followed by Frank Hurt’s Jagvir Bains in third.

The 84kg category had Summit Mann of Queen Elizabeth in first, Gurek Dhesi of Guildford Park in second and Hardit Garcha of Lord Tweedsmuir in third.

Baltej Mundi of Tamanawis earned first place in the 90kg class.

In the 130kg category, Harjind Grewal of Enver Creek was first, followed by Arjot Gill of Lord Tweedsmuir in second.

The provincial wrestling championships, held Monday and Tuesday, were presented by Onni Group.

 

Tamanawis Secondary wrestler Karan Gill with hardware during the 2019 B.C. Secondary Schools Wrestling Association provincial championships at Langley Events Centre on Tuesday, Feb. 19. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Fencing body eyes France’s lightsaber duels
Next story
Top-ranked Totems roll to Fraser Valley championship

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say 14-year-old boy stabbed at Guildford mall

Police say the boy had ‘non-life threatening’ injuries, suspect arrested

Former NHL star Fleury in Surrey for conference on child abuse

At Surrey City Hall, two-day event hosted by Sophie’s Place Child and Youth Advocacy Centre

Searchers to return to avalanche-prone peak to look for Surrey snowshoer

North Shore Rescue, Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog teams and personnel will be on Mt. Seymour

Crashes pile up as snow blankets Surrey

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is in the forecast

Delta to ban shark fin products

The bylaw comes after several false starts and a year of lobbying by a local shark advocate

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

‘It consumed my life’: Inside the world of gaming addiction

World Health Organization classifies gaming disorder as a mental health condition

Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

The men were pushing two shopping carts with a woman inside

Tonight’s sporting event costs more than the Super Bowl, and Obama is going

Tickets are going for more than $4,000 to watch the Duke - North Carolina basketball game

CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry

Report recommends measures to make a fairer situation for consumers

Trudeau takes personal hit amid SNC-Lavalin controversy: poll

Overall, 41 per cent of respondents believed the prime minister had done something wrong in the affair

B.C. photographer captures otters on ice

A Langley photographer was at the right place at the right time on the Fraser River

Do you live with your partner? More and more Canadians don’t

Statistics Canada shows fewer couples live together than did a decade ago

B.C. child killer denied mandatory outings from psychiatric hospital

The B.C. Review Board decision kept things status quo for Allan Schoenborn

Most Read