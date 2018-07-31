Tamanawis hoops star commits to Santa Clara University

A Surrey basketball player considered by many to be one of the top high school basketball players in the province is following in the footsteps of Steve Nash – the best player to ever come out of B.C.

Miguel Tomley, a six-foot-three guard from Tamanawis Secondary, announced via Twitter July 29 that he had committed to the NCAA’s Santa Clara University, where Nash – like Tomley, also a six-foot-three guard – played from 1992-‘96.

I’d like to officially announce my commitment to the University of Santa Clara in the class of 2019! #Gobroncos pic.twitter.com/DpkMfOh8Kf — Miguel Tomley (@MiguelTomley10) July 29, 2018

Tomley will not join the Santa Clara program until the 2019/20 season, and next season will play prep basketball in Ontario. He had originally committed to play next season with a different California-based NCAA team, the California Baptist University Lancers, but de-committed to that program in February.

He could not be reached for comment by Peace Arch News.

Tomley was a well-known talent prior to the most recent hoops season – he made a splash provincially as a Grade 10, and then spent part of the next season playing an Ontario prep academy – but he left his mark on the local high-school scene at provincials last March.

At B.C. quad-A championships at the Langley Events Centre, Tomley set a tournament scoring record with 180 points in four games – including a 66-point outburst against the Belmont Bulldogs in the bronze-medal game. The night before, he dropped 48 points in a semifinal loss to the Semiahmoo Totems.

Last April, he also became the first-ever player from the Surrey school district to be selected for the Biosteel All-Canadian game.

At the time, his coach at Tamanawis, Mike McKay told PAN his star pupil was “collecting his due accolades.”

“The true impact he has left in the local basketball community will be seen in the years to come,” the coach continued.

“The amount of kids we had at our games this year to watch and cheer for Miguel was pretty cool to see. Hopefully, his hard work has inspired younger players to put in that same amount of time and effort.

“I don’t think you could find many people in this province who would say he isn’t the best player.”