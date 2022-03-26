(Photo - Brittany Webster)

(Photo - Brittany Webster)

Syilx wins both championships at Junior All-Native Basketball Tournament in Kelowna

The boys and the girls teams went a combined 11-0

It was a historic afternoon at Kelowna Secondary School on Friday (March 25) as both the boys and girls U17 Syilx basketball teams won gold at the Junior All-Native Basketball Tournament.

The boys team won the championship by beating the Prince Rupert Strikers 69-63. Throughout the tournament, Syilx dominated the field, going 5-0 and outscoring their opponents 427-297.

For the girls team, they beat the Tseshaht Pride in the finals 66-50. The finals was a rematch of the first semi-final in which Syilx also beat the Pride to reach the championship game. The girls went 6-0 in the tournament, outscoring their opponents 420-259.

65 teams and nearly 900 athletes over four divisions took part in the week-long tournament. It was Kelowna’s first time hosting the tournament since 2017.

READ MORE: All-Native basketball tourney takes off in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

All Native Basketball TournamentKelowna

Previous story
Cloverdale’s U18 A1 Colts fall short in bronze medal game
Next story
VIDEO: Thunderbirds put Giants on their heels on home ice in Langley

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP have recently responded to several calls in the Prince Rupert area. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing northern B.C. children cancelled

Zarek Purewal makes a pad save against the Victoria Admirals March 23 in the bronze medal game for the U18 Tier 1 (AA) provincial championships. The Cloverdale Colts lost the game 4-0. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale’s U18 A1 Colts fall short in bronze medal game

Local Rotaract members run into the water at White Rock as part of Rotaract Canada’s “Freezin’ for a Reason” fundraiser on March 26, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Rotaract members take the ‘Polar Plunge,’ including White Rock mayor

Surrey Civic Plaza will be lighting up in purple Saturday (March 26) as part of International Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness. Pictured are some of the sites in B.C. that have lit up in previous years. (Photo: BC Epilepsy Society/Facebook)
Surrey site to light up in purple for epilepsy awareness