Team Sweden forward Lucas Wallmark (23) celebrates after scoring as Team Canada forward Mason McTavish (32) looks on during third period men’s quarter-final hockey action at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Team Sweden forward Lucas Wallmark (23) celebrates after scoring as Team Canada forward Mason McTavish (32) looks on during third period men’s quarter-final hockey action at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Sweden knocks Canadian men’s hockey team out of Olympic medal contention

Canada will go home without a medal in the sport for the first time in 16 years

Canada is heading home from the Olympics without a men’s hockey medal for the first time in 16 years.

Lucas Wallmark scored midway through the third period as Sweden defeated Canada 2-0 in the quarterfinals at the Beijing Games on Wednesday.

Lars Johanssen made 22 saves for the Swedes, who will meet the Russian Olympic Committee on Friday in the semifinals. Anton Lander added the clincher into an empty net.

Matt Tomkins made 24 stops for Canada.

Canada’s unbeaten women’s hockey team was scheduled to play for gold late Wednesday night against the defending champion Team USA.

RELATED: Superpowers of women’s hockey set for another gold medal Olympic collision

hockeyOlympics

Previous story
Hamelin becomes Canada’s most decorated male Winter Olympian with 5,000m relay gold

Just Posted

Surrey School District building. (File photo)
‘Extremely discouraging’: 20 donated HEPA filters sitting unused at Surrey school

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘Blindside’ brings cancer survivor’s ‘eye-popping comedy’ to Surrey’s Centre Stage

The Museum of Surrey’s TD Explore Zone (TDEZ), a free interactive children’s gallery that focuses on sustainability and City of Surrey initiatives, reopened on Nov. 2, 2021, following a pandemic-triggered closure. (Photo: surrey.ca)
Free and low-cost Family Day activities in Surrey

White Rock council defeated a rezoning motion for a four story rental building at Thrift Avenue and Vidal Street an a three-to-three split vote. (File photo)
White Rock rental development project rejected by city council at first readings