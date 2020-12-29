Juvy Kooner in a photo posted to instagram.com/juvykooner.

Juvy Kooner in a photo posted to instagram.com/juvykooner.

SOCCER

Surrey’s Juvy Kooner signs to play pro soccer in Portugal

‘It has been an honour to watch him develop into the skilled, and strong player he has become’

Surrey-raised soccer player Juvraj (“Juvy”) Kooner has signed to play with S.C. Braga, a pro team in Portugal.

A defender/midfielder, Kooner previously played with Surrey United SC in the EA SPORTS BC Soccer Premier League before joining Whitecaps FC Residency in August of 2015, according to a bio on whitecapsfc.com.

On Monday (Dec. 28), a nine-minute “A Day With the Player” video posted to the Lank Football Club channel on YouTube documents Kooner’s signing to SC Braga.

“Juvy has been with our Academy since he was 15 and it has been an honour to watch him develop into the skilled, and strong player he has become,” says a post under the Lank academy video. “We are excited to continue following his career as he takes this huge leap into professional football.”

(Story continues below video)

S.C. Braga, or Sporting Clube de Braga, plays in the Primeira Liga, Portugal’s top league, at the 30,000-seat Estádio Municipal de Braga.

The 2002-born Kooner studied at Tamanawis Secondary in Surrey.

He has posted a photo of his signing to his Instagram account.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
soccer

Most Read