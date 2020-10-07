Surrey’s Brenden Dillon in a photo posted to nhl.com.

HOCKEY

Surrey’s Brenden Dillon re-ups with NHL Caps, for $3.9M annually

The undrafted D-man has played 598 games during his NHL career

Brenden Dillon’s time in the American capital will continue.

The Surrey-raised NHLer re-signed with Washington Capitals on Tuesday (Oct. 6), just a few days before free agency, in a four-year contact with an average annual value of $3.9 million.

Last season the New Westminster-born Dillon recorded 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in 69 games with the Capitals and, before he was moved at the league’s trade deadline, the San Jose Sharks.

A defenseman, he ranked third on the Caps in time on ice per game (20:02) and fifth in penalty kill time per game (2:40). Also, Dillon ranked fifth on the team in hits (16) and tied for 10th in blocked shots (seven).

News of Dillon’s deal is posted on nhl.com, along with a 13-minute video interview.

(Story continues below video)

• RELATED STORY, from 2018: Surrey’s Brenden Dillon looks to expand on career year with NHL’s Sharks.

During the NHL’s recent “bubble” playoffs, he notched an assist and eight penalty minutes in eight games with the Capitals.

To date, Dillon has played 598 games during his NHL career starting with Dallas Stars, the team that signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He has 114 career points (22 goals, 92 assists).

• RELATED: North Delta’s Jarry signs $3.5M annual deal to become NHL Penguins’ top goalie.

CLICK HERE to read more NHL news.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
hockeyNHL

Most Read