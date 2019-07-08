The White rock Renegades 02 faced off againces the Calahoo Erins on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Surrey, White Rock youth teams hit field at Canada Cup

Futures and Showcase tournaments underway, with national teams set to arrive soon

National women’s fastpitch teams from across the globe – including Team Canada – began arriving in South Surrey earlier this week for the Canada Cup, while local youth teams have been in action since last week.

Playing at three locations across Surrey – Softball City, Sunnyside Park and Cloverdale Athletic Park – the Futures (U18) and Showcase (U16) divisions began play Friday. Both divisions feature Select and Gold sub-divisions.

In Futures Select action, the Surrey Storm ‘02B squad had a 2-2 win-loss record through four weekend round-robin games, before losing its first playoff tilt 3-2 to the Richmond Islanders ’02.

The Cloverdale Fury ’02, meanwhile, went 1-3 in round-robin action but defeated the Vancouver Wildcats 10-4 in their first playoff game, which set up a Monday morning matchup against Freedom Fastpitch. Another Cloverdale squad, Fury ’01, went winless in its first four game before winning in playoff action against the Richmond Islanders ’01, 8-1.

On Monday morning, Fury ’01 and their crosstown rival Surrey Storm ’01B – who went 1-3 on the weekend – squared off in playoff action.

The final local squad in the Futures Selects tournament, South Surrey-White Rock Thunder U19, was winless in round-robin play, but won a consolation round game against the Nanaimo Diamonds, 7-4, to cap its schedule.

In the Showcase Select event, the Surrey Storm ’04B went 1-3 in their division, and lost its final game – a consolation-round tilt – to the South Surrey-White Rock Thunder ’03B, 8-5.

The Thunder also finished 1-3 in the round-robin portion of the event, as did the Thunder ’04B squad. Cloverdale Fury ’04 finished with an 0-4 mark, but won its consolation game 12-1 over Richmond.

The top local team in the tournament through pool play was the Surrey Storm ’03B, who went 3-1 – with wins over Fleetwood Force ’03, CVI Rage and Mission Mayhem. In their first playoff game, Surrey defeated CVI 10-0.

Both Select tournaments – both the U16 and U18 divisions – wrap up with championship games Monday night.

The Futures and Showcase Gold tournaments are currently underway, with a number of White Rock Renegade, Surrey Storm, South Surrey-White Rock Thunder, Delta Heat and Cloverdale Fury squads taking part. The Gold division events wrap up with playoff and championship games this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Women’s International tournament continues, as national teams from Canada, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, Korea, Pakistan and Puerto Rico began play Tuesday. Other teams in the Women’s division have been playing since Saturday, when the Alberta-based Calahoo Erins opened the tournament with a 6-0 victory over Great Britain U18.

Following that game, Canada’s junior national team – which includes Surrey’s Hayley Grice, Lauren Benson, Kianna Jones, Grace Messmer, Georgia Ogg, former White Rock Renegade Katie Korstrom and Delta’s Rawnie Weststrate – played its first game, beating Mizuno Impulse 5-4.

On Sunday, the Canadian junior team defeated Great Britain U22 by a 3-0 score, and are set for a Monday night game against Calahoo at Softball City.

The White Rock Renegades ‘02 and Surrey Storm ‘01 are also competing in the women’s division. Surrey won its first game Sunday, 2-1 over Mizuno Impulse, while the Renegades lost 11-7 to Calahoo.


