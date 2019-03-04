Surrey United Soccer recognizes leaders on and off the field

Boys’ Team of the Year (U13–U18) went to U13 Storm at the 2019 Surrey United Soccer Club awards night. (@surreyunitedsoccer / Instagram)

Outstanding athletes and volunteers from the Surrey United Soccer Club were honoured at a banquet on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Surrey United Soccer director at large Brian Cuthbert said the third-annual banquet and awards night went “really quite well.”

About 500 people attended the event at Cloverdale’s Mirage Banquet Hall, where, in addition to the awards themselves, local politicians addressed the audience, including City of Surrey councillors Brenda Locke and Jack Hundial, and Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag.

The organization launched the awards so that they could “recognize the good things that are done in our club,” said Cuthbert.

Coaches, managers, players and family members are asked to nominate outstanding members that work to better not only the Surrey United Soccer Club but also the Cloverdale community at large.

“Teams do great things in the community. They volunteer their time with Christmas hampers and serving food, at food banks, and that sort of thing,” he said.

There are also categories to recognize excellence on the field, as well as outstanding service to one’s team.

The President’s Inspirational Award of the Year went to Lorelai Stevens, an athlete that travels in from Chilliwack to practice in Cloverdale, and continues to overcome significant obstacles to play with her team.

To win the inspirational award of the year, one must “inspire others to achieve high standards,” compete with graciousness and hard work, and inspire others by overcoming adversity in their life.

The award recipients were as follows:

New Referee of the Year, Samantha Twells

Referee of the Year, Adam Kwok

Manager of the Year, Erin Billing

Coach of the Year, Zack Nashar

Gus Beck Club Volunteer of the Year, Ali Wilkinson

Community Award, U12 Royals

Sponsor of The Year, Hameed Jagani & Save-On Foods

Girl Player of the Year (U13-U18), Madison Burfoot

Boy Player of the Year (U13-U18), Aiden Evans

Adult Female Player of the Year, Jennifer Macquarrie

Adult Male Player of the Year, Rajan Bains

Girls’ Team of the Year (U6-U12), U11 Selects

Boys’ Team of the Year (U6-U12), U8 Transformers

Girls’ Team of the Year (U13-U18), U14 Maguires

Boys’ Team of the Year (U13-U18), U13 Storm

President’s Inspirational Award of the Year, Loralei Stevens

Lifetime member awards were given posthumously to Martin Foden and Sandra Duncan, and a special recognition was given to longtime member Jeff Clarke, who was honoured for a decade of exceptional, dedicated service to both the Surrey United Soccer Club and the Cloverdale community.

For more information on the club, visit surreyunitedsoccer.com.



