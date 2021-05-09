Surrey to host 2022 and 2024 national soccer championships

A Port Coquitlam U16 player goes for the free kick during Surrey Mayor’s Cup action in 2018 at Newton Athletic Park. (File photo)

The City of Surrey has been selected to host Canada Soccer’s U-17 Toyota National Championship next year.

In a news release issued this week, the city said it is also to play host to the Jubilee and Challenge Trophy senior women’s and men’s competitions in 2024.

The competitions, which are to be hosted in partnership with Surrey Football Club, are to take place Oct. 5-10, 2022 and Oct. 9-14, 2024 at Newton Athletic Park and are to welcome more than 3,000 athletes and their supporters.

“The Toyota National Championships are the largest amateur team sport competition in Canada, and we are proud to bring a meaningful sporting opportunity to the nearly 600 clubs and 1,500 participants each fall,” Nick Bontis, Canada Soccer president, said in a release. “Congratulations to the eight municipalities with whom we will collaborate to ensure the best participant experience for the players, coaches, referees and families.”

Surrey will host Canada Soccer’s Toyota National Championships Jubilee and Challenge Trophy competitions this October 6–11 at Newton Athletic Park. The 2021 male and female U-15 Cup will be held in Ottawa and U-17 Cup in Montreal.

Since 2017, Surrey has hosted over 166 sport tournaments, including five international, six national and 17 provincial events. This is to be the third and fourth time Canada Soccer has selected Surrey to host its National Championships since the organization’s inauguration in 1912.

“Through our Sport Tourism Strategy and commitment to word-class sport hosting, Surrey is emerging as a premier sports destination in the Pacific Northwest and Canada,” said Mayor Doug McCallum in a release. “We are very proud to host this national sporting event and look forward to welcoming some of the finest soccer players in Canada.”