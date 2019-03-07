Surrey rivals in 4A fight tonight at school basketball provincials

Boys teams from Holy Cross and Lord Tweedsmuir to play at Langley Events Centre

Lord Tweedsmuir’s Josh Hamulas, in white, drives through Holy Cross players Jordan Bantog and Ben Levy at Langley Events Centre on Feb. 21, during Fraser Valley playoffs. The two teams meet again today (Thursday) at the provincial championships, in a quarter-final game. (submitted photo: Gary Ahuja/LEC).

Two Surrey school basketball teams will battle tonight (Thursday) for a chance to keep shooting for a provincial title.

Holy Cross Crusaders and Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers are in an “Elite Eight” round matchup at Langley Events Centre, starting at 6:30 p.m., in the 4A division of the boys provincials.

To get there, the No. 1-ranked Crusaders topped Fort St. John’s North Peace Grizzlies 107-67 in an opening-round game on Wednesday (March 6). Michael Risi and Nosa Ehizode each scored 14 points to lead Holy Cross.

Earlier in the evening, the No. 9-ranked Tweedsmuir rallied to top West Vancouver Highlanders 81-76 in a back-and-forth game, led by Arjun Samra’s 32 points.

At the recent Fraser Valley championships, Holy Cross earned a trip to the 4A division finals on Feb. 21 with a 105-93 win over Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers. The Crusaders went on to the win the regional title three nights later.

Today (Thursday), following a day of some upsets Wednesday, other 4A quarter-final games will have No. 3 Terry Fox (Port Coquitlam) vs. No. 6 Oak Bay (Victoria), No. 7 Kelowna vs. No. 15 Heritage Woods and No. 5 Burnaby South vs. No. 13 Centennial.

The 4A boys provincial final game is Saturday evening (March 9) at the LEC, with semi-finals on Friday.

In 3A action, the No. 9-ranked North Delta Huskies beat Bryne Creek by a score of 74-48, on the strength of Arun Atker’s game-high 23 points. Today, the Huskies will face Sir Charles Tupper in a quarter-final game, 6:30 p.m. start.

In the 2A division, Surrey’s Pacific Academy lost 82-68 to D.P. Todd in opening-round action on Wednesday.

In the girls 1A provincials tournament being played in Abbotsford, Surrey’s Khalsa Lions lost to Bulkley Valley by a score of 60-54, with Avnoor Waraich earning a game all-star nod for the Lions.