Surrey pair help water-polo team win national gold

Emma Lawson and Emily Clapham part of Fraser Valley Water Polo U16 girls team

A regional water-polo team that counts Surrey residents among its members has been crowned a national champion.

Fraser Valley Water Polo’s under-16 girls team – which includes Surrey’s Emma Lawson and Emily Clapham, as well as others from Langley, Maple Ridge, Coquitlam and Abbotsford – won gold at Canada’s National Championship League finals, which were held in Calgary in late March.

In their first game, the U16 team – which qualified for nationals by virtue of a top-two finish at western finals earlier in the month – faced off against Quebec-based Club Aquatique de Montreal (CAMO), winning 13-12 thanks to five late goals, including the winner with just 28 seconds left.

“What I liked most about that performance, was that we moved the ball around and had 8 different goal scorers. They are a team and play for each other,” said coach Michel Roy in a news release.

In the next round, Fraser Valley defeated another Montreal squad, Dollard, by a 12-7 margin and advanced to the final, where they against faced CAMO.

As opposed to their first meeting, where the B.C. team trailed the Quebec squad nearly the entire game, the final saw Fraser Valley come out hot, staking themselves to an early 5-0 lead. CAMO cut the lead to 5-3 later in the game, but the Valley team tacked on some late goals, eventually winning 11-5.

In addition to the gold-medal winning squad, Fraser Valley also had U16 and U19 teams entered into the event. The U16s – who were undefeated in 17 regular-season games this year – finished just off the podium, in fourth place, while the U19s also finished just off the podium.

“Having gone (17-0) in the regular season, we know these boys have what it takes to become national champions” said Roy.

Earlier this season, Fraser Valley’s U14 boys won gold at western championships, and the U14 girls won bronze.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Whitecaps draw 1-1 with TFC in Canadian clash

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, May 24 to 31

Third person is charged in death of Surrey teen, seniors face relocation and more

Fatal overdose in Surrey recovery home has ‘got the attention’ of minister

‘I’ve got to believe a review (of Zachary Plett’s death) was done,’ says Min. Shane Simpson

OUR VIEW: Time to stamp out Surrey flop houses

Authorities need to strike cold fear into the hearts of bad-actor rehabs that fail people they purport to help

Guest Column: My murdered husband’s voice must be heard on Surrey policing transition

Taxpayers deserve information and answers, Darlene Bennett argues

North Delta high science teacher honoured with national education award

Delview’s Van Chau was named as a recipient of the Prime Minister’s Awards for Teaching Excellence

VIDEO: We’ll work with cities, even when provinces won’t work with Ottawa, Trudeau says

Prime minister pledged government will keep working with municipalities on housing, climate change

Newborn southern resident killer whale spotted in B.C. waters

Southern resident killer whales are endangered, numbering just 75

Early B.C. election is in the cards, Andrew Wilkinson suggests

Q&A with B.C. Liberal leader on unions, pipelines and gasoline prices

Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

Fires have forced more than 10,000 people out of their homes in the northern part of the province

Fraser Valley woman scrambles for dental surgery funding after chemo destroys her teeth

Millie McConnell survived cancer, but the after effects are proving costly and difficult

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

Nisga’a Nation seeks gag order against employee making ‘malicious’ claims

IT manager Andre Cardinal goes to Facebook, promises to “educate” members

$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Two new centres to be built, expanded care and renovations to existing facilities planned

Most Read