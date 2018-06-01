Sam Anderson The Surrey Lawn Bowling Club at the grand opening ceremony of their new, artificial turf in 2016.

Surrey Lawn Bowling Club to host first open house in ‘many, many years’

Club members will be on hand on Saturday to show newcomers the ropes

The Surrey Lawn Bowling Club is hosting an open house this Saturday, June 2.

To celebrate National Bowls Day, the club is inviting the community to drop by and give lawn bowling a try.

Members will be there to welcome newcomers and provide guidance, demonstrating the basics of lawn bowling, such as bowl sizes, grip, bowl bias, aim and body position. Visitors can watch or participate, and all ages are invited — there are smaller bowls for children.

“It’s our first open house in many, many years,” said Surrey Lawn Bowling Club president Dorothy Bishop. “We are really looking forward to it.”

Over the past few weeks, club members have noticed people watching them play, she said. The club is hoping the open house will “draw some attention to lawn bowling.”

“Expect to be very surprised with the amount of precision it takes,” said Bishop. “Lawn bowling is not a difficult sport, but it is challenging.”

The open house will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Surrey Lawn Bowling Club’s greens in Clayton Park, located at 18513 70 Avenue. Refreshments will be available, and prizes will be given away.

Bishop suggests bringing a pair of clean, flat-soled shoes, and carrying them in so that they are kept clean from the oils and dirt in the parking lot. The club will have shoe covers available for those who do not bring spare shoes.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson withdraws from U.S. Women’s Open

Just Posted

Surrey mulls relocating 400 homes in Crescent Beach

‘Managed retreat’ one of four options considered

Woman has life-threatening injuries after Surrey pedestrian crash

Surrey RCMP don’t believe alcohol or speed were factors in collision, near 72nd Avenue and 138th Street

Surrey Lawn Bowling Club to host first open house in ‘many, many years’

Club members will be on hand on Saturday to show newcomers the ropes

Francophone school added to proposed South Surrey development

Residents say revisions to plans for bluff property only exacerbate concerns

Surrey’s annual ‘Sounds of Summer’ concerts start with Caviar & Lace in July

Ten-concert series features a wide variety of music at several city parks

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

5 to start your day

Richmond man charged in concerning captive case, nearly $50,000 raised for Mission toddler and more

Two bodies found in B.C. home destroyed by fire

RCMP say two people died in a house fire on May 21 in the Okanagan Valley.

NDP MP calls letter to spouse applying for Canadian citizenship ‘offensive and insulting’

Federal NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has asked Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to look into what she calls a systemic problem

Trump’s ‘absurd’ tariffs central to Morneau’s event for already embattled G7

This week’s three-day pre-G7 gathering, which got underway Thursday, will “absolutely” now be focused on trade.

Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at terminals in British Columbia

The federal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Military swoops in after B.C. hikers find live mortar

CFB Esquimault team comes in and disposes of live ordnance found in North Okanagan provincial park

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson withdraws from U.S. Women’s Open

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour’s U.S. Women’s Open for personal reasons.

Ottawa will work with Canadian aluminum, steel companies to ensure jobs safe: PM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will work with Canadian companies hit by punishing U.S. tariffs

Most Read