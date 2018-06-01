Surrey Lawn Bowling Club to host first open house in ‘many, many years’

Club members will be on hand on Saturday to show newcomers the ropes

The Surrey Lawn Bowling Club is hosting an open house this Saturday, June 2.

To celebrate National Bowls Day, the club is inviting the community to drop by and give lawn bowling a try.

Members will be there to welcome newcomers and provide guidance, demonstrating the basics of lawn bowling, such as bowl sizes, grip, bowl bias, aim and body position. Visitors can watch or participate, and all ages are invited — there are smaller bowls for children.

“It’s our first open house in many, many years,” said Surrey Lawn Bowling Club president Dorothy Bishop. “We are really looking forward to it.”

Over the past few weeks, club members have noticed people watching them play, she said. The club is hoping the open house will “draw some attention to lawn bowling.”

“Expect to be very surprised with the amount of precision it takes,” said Bishop. “Lawn bowling is not a difficult sport, but it is challenging.”

The open house will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Surrey Lawn Bowling Club’s greens in Clayton Park, located at 18513 70 Avenue. Refreshments will be available, and prizes will be given away.

Bishop suggests bringing a pair of clean, flat-soled shoes, and carrying them in so that they are kept clean from the oils and dirt in the parking lot. The club will have shoe covers available for those who do not bring spare shoes.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

