WHL referee Sean Raphael (left) with Kevin Muench, the league’s senior director of officiating, on Saturday, Feb. 8, prior to a game between Victoria Royals and Kamloops Blazers. (submitted photo: WHL)

JUNIOR HOCKEY

Surrey hockey ref Raphael given WHL Milestone Award in his 16th season

‘Sean is deserving of this prestigious award,’ league commissioner says

A WHL Milestone Award has been given to Surrey’s Sean Raphael, a longtime referee in the junior hockey league.

Raphael, in his 16th season as a ref of Western Hockey League games, began his WHL officiating career in 2004 and has worked more than 650 regular-season games. The total includes four WHL conference championships series and the WHL championship series in 2013.

The WHL Milestone Award, presented to WHL players, coaches, trainers, officials and WHL Championship teams for their outstanding achievements, was given to Raphael on Saturday (Feb. 8) in Victoria, during a ceremony held prior to a game between the home-ice Royals and Kamloops Blazers.

• RELATED STORY, with video: Vancouver Giants stretch streak to five in a row.

In addition to his work as a WHL ref, Raphael has officiated the U SPORTS men’s hockey championship, the Allan Cup and the World Junior A Challenge.

“On behalf of the WHL and our member clubs, we would like to extend our congratulations to Sean on being a recipient this year of the WHL Milestone Award,” WHL Commissioner Ron Robison said in a press release posted to whl.ca.

“A considerable commitment is required to be an official in the WHL, and Sean is deserving of this prestigious award after 16 seasons in our league.”

Away from the rink, the release notes, “Raphael has enjoyed a successful career as the Vice-President of Programs – Referee in Chief for BC Hockey the past eight years. He is supported by his son Tennyson, and his wife Sarah.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Rock Whalers set for first-round playoff tilt against North Vancouver
Next story
PHOTOS: Fleetwood Park junior teams both win Surrey ‘Super Saturday’ titles

Just Posted

Cut-out Surrey cops causing drivers to slow down

Mounties claim deployment of these cut-outs has resulted in a 12 per cent decrease in speed

‘Kim’s Convenience’ tour brings Surrey actor home for arts centre run, starting Feb. 19

A 2018 production earned Jimmy Yi a Jessie Richardson Theatre Award nomination

Cloverdale yoga studio challenges people to break—or break up with—their scales

Smiling Hearts Yoga Fitness Studio in Clayton Heights held a “break the scale” day Feb. 8

Surrey hockey ref Raphael given WHL Milestone Award in his 16th season

‘Sean is deserving of this prestigious award,’ league commissioner says

VIDEO/PHOTOS: ‘Amazing memories’ of Surrey’s Celebration Site during 2010 Winter Olympics

Live music, RCMP Musical Ride and more at Holland Park for 17 days in February of 2010

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline proposed for northern B.C.

China won’t release ‘two Michaels’ in return for coronavirus help: experts

Global Affairs Canada said it had shipped about 16 tonnes of personal protective equipment to China,

Canadian coronavirus evacuee describes life under quarantine at CFB Trenton

About 11 million people are currently under quarantine in Wuhan

UPDATE: Second Canadian plane bringing Wuhan evacuees home, foreign minister says

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

Woman sues Salmon Arm store after fall causes emergency C-section

Lawsuit launched against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc.

Escort recounts frightening story in Okanagan Sagmoen trial

Woman says she was hit by a quad so hard it flipped her over it

Pipeline protesters in court after RCMP enforce court injunction in northern B.C.

A next court appearance has been set for April 21

B.C. rethinks tree planting after wildfires, beetles deplete forests

Feb. 18 budget to show direction after Trudeau’s two-billion-tree pledge

Tim Hortons to offer non-dairy milk this spring, CEO says

Sales fell by 2.9 per cent last quarter

Most Read