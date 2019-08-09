Surrey’s Justin Bjornson with his Bantam Boys division trophy following the MJT Odlum Brown Classic, held at Northview Golf and Country Club from Aug. 6-8. (submitted photo)

Surrey golfer, 13, chips in to win at MJT tourney played on Northview’s two courses

In a comeback that needed playoff, Justin Bjornson scores Bantam Boys division title

One Surrey-based golfer was among division winners at the MJT Odlum Brown Classic, held at Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey from Tuesday to Thursday (Aug. 6 to 8).

For the 126 young players involved, the three-day Maple Leaf Junior Golf tournament featured a shotgun start for the first two rounds on the Canal course and, after the field was cut to 77 players, ended with the final round on the Ridge course.

Surrey’s Justin Bjornson, 13, won the Bantam Boys title in a playoff over Vernon’s Ryan Vest.

It was a comeback win for Bjornson, who scored rounds of 71, 70 and 71 to tie with Vest at 212, after being down by six shots heading into Thursday’s final round.

In the playoff, he chipped in for birdie to take the trophy.

“I feel fantastic to win such a prestigious event in front of my friends and family,” Bjornson said in a release posted to the MJT website. “I was grinding all day in the third round, and it feels amazing to be able to finish it off, especially in such dramatic fashion.”

CLICK HERE for full tournament results.

The tourney at Northview is “a marquee event on the MJT calendar,” according to tournament director, Chris Hood. “We always have a big field with the top provincial players and the atmosphere is great.”

Delta’s Jace Minni, 17, fired a 12-under total – with rounds of 69, 67 and 68, for 204 – to win the Junior Boys division by one shot, over Vancouver’s Ilirian Zalli.

“I played 38 holes bogey-free from day one to day three,” stated Minni, who recently accepted an offer to play golf at Gonzaga University.

Other division winners at Northview were Langley’s Erin Lee (U15 Girls), Tina Jiang of Richmond (15-18 Girls), Emil Liddell of Vancouver (Peewee Boys), Danny Im of Langley (Juvenile Boys) and Kelowna’s Davide Kaiser (Collegiate).

The next Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour stop in B.C. is the MJT Big Max Series at Whistler Golf Club on Aug. 26 and 27. For more details or to register, visit maplejt.com or call 1-877-859-4653.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

 

Delta’s Jace Minni (right) won the Junior Boys division at the MJT Odlum Brown Classic, held at Northview Golf and Country Club from Aug. 6-8. (submitted photo)

Previous story
White Rock U11 squad wins provincial baseball title

Just Posted

Surrey Libraries introduces ‘superloan’ program for some eBooks, eAudiobooks

High-demand titles will be available for a shorter loaning period

Young balance-bikers to race in Surrey at Canada’s first Strider Cup event

Similar races in U.S. cities have involved hundreds of kids

Cloverdale singer-songwriter earns youth ‘Oscar’ for debut album

Sofia Evangelina, 16, wins Young Artist Award in Hollywood

White Rock Renegades rolling through early games at U14 fastpitch nationals

Top B.C. seed wins first five games at Montreal-hosted Canadian championships

TONIGHT: Concerts for the Pier series continues in White Rock

Entertainment to include Dr. Strangelove

VIDEO: Hundreds gather for evening vigil after 14-year-old’s death

Police watchdog investigating after teen fatally overdoses at Langley skate park

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman gives birth on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

Wig bandit with gun arrested by police in Abbotsford

Suspect in Wednesday incident has lifetime weapons ban

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Google Earth features B.C. Indigenous language in new audio series

The feature plays sound clips of Indigenous speakers, including voice of Snuneymuxw elder

Most Read