Surrey Eagles soar to 3-1 BCHL playoff series lead against the Powell River Kings

‘The energy in our building is outstanding’: Game 5 set for Thursday at South Surrey Arena

The Surrey Eagles are now leading their opening-round BCHL playoff series 3 games to 1, with Game 5 happening Thursday night (April 6) on home ice in South Surrey. (Surrey Eagles/Facebook photo)

The Surrey Eagles soared to a 3-1 lead in their opening-round series against the Powell River Kings Tuesday (April 4) night.

Following the Eagles’ decisive 4-1 win at the Hap Parker Arena on the Sunshine Coast, the two B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) teams will now travel back to the mainland for Game 5 Thursday night in South Surrey.

The Eagles’ Jake Bongo opened up the scoring with a goal less than two minutes into the first period, which was answered by a goal from the Kings’ Noah Eyre, but Eagle teammate Tate Taylor managed to get the game winner past Kings netminder Kyle Metson with just over five minutes left in the first, on a power play.

Bongo added an insurance goal in the second period, with teammate Zachary Wagnon scoring the fourth goal just 36 seconds into the third.

“The boys have been playing absolutely stellar,” Ron Brar, who owns the Junior A team with his brother TJ, said Wednesday.

They were in Powell River with the team and got to see them win both games over their Coastal Conference rivals.

Brar said he couldn’t be more pleased with how the Eagles have been playing.

“We’ve had stellar goaltending and then last game, our big line – our big guns – started firing again and really took over the game. Every line has contributed immensely and everybody has been playing their part,” Brar said.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic to see where we’re at right now.”

He and the team are looking forward to being back on home ice for Game 5 of the best-of-seven series.

“We’ve got – hopefully – one more game left in South Surrey and then we can put this series behind us and move on to the next one,” Brar said.

The players really benefit from playing in front of a hometown crowd, he noted.

“They feed off that energy – the energy in our building is outstanding,” said Brar.

“Having that home crowd advantage is just unbelievable. Our arena has been just absolutely bouncing – the energy and the excitement is just amazing.”

Game 5 starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 at the South Surrey Arena.

The winning teams of the opening round of playoffs will advance to conference semi-finals, then finals.

The final winners of the Coastal Conference and the Interior Conference will then face off for the final series and Fred Page Cup.

For tickets or more information, visit surreyeagles.ca

