Surrey Eagles forward Ty Westgard skates up the ice against Coquitlam last weekend at South Surrey Arena. (Damon James photo)

Surrey Eagles search for first win of BCHL season

South Surrey junior ‘A’ sqaud heads to Chilliwack Sunday to face Chiefs

The Surrey Eagles head into the weekend still in search of their first victory of the young BC Hockey League season.

The South Surrey-based Birds don’t play until Sunday afternoon, when they head east to Chilliwack to battle the Chiefs at Prospera Centre (2 p.m. puck drop).

The Eagles are winless through their first three games of the regular season, losing two games last weekend at home, before a wild comeback fell just short Tuesday night in Merritt, with Surrey losing 7-6 to the Centennials.

Against the Cents, the Eagles took an early 1-0 lead on a goal from the squad’s newest defenceman, Riley Hayles – who was acquired last week – but the home team rallied to tie the game 1-1 before the first intermission.

Merritt scored four unanswered goals in the second, and led 6-2 in the third before the Eagles rallied late.

Surrey’s Aaron White scored three goals in the final frame, including two in the last seven minutes, but the visiting team couldn’t pot the equalizer before the final buzzer.

Next weekend, the Eagles are back in Chilliwack for the BCHL Showcase, which features every team from around the league.

At the league-wide event, Surrey will play Penticton and Vernon.


sports@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. curling cashspeil features world-class squads

Just Posted

Hayne wants answers after cancellation of two Surrey public safety meetings

Mayoral candidate suspects move to spike meetings was politically motivated as election looms

UPDATE: Missing Surrey family of four has been found ‘safe’: RCMP

Anderson family was reported missing on Tuesday by another family member

Horgan doubles down on no bridge tolls for Port Mann, Golden Ears

BC Liberals question where the Massey Tunnel replacement, Hwy. 1 upgrades are

Business groups announce public debates for mayoral candidates only

White Rock councillor candidates to speak at members-only event

‘Naked’ stage in Surrey for ‘Savannah Sipping Society’ comedy

At Newton theatre, actors read story of four women looking to jump-start their lives again

Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

John Horgan promotes voting reform to B.C. municipal leaders

BC blazes cool and army reservists head back to their day jobs

Every soldier on the fire lines volunteered to come

Marijuana police raid targeted those struggling with substance use: advocate

Sarah Blyth said a Friday raid in the Downtown Eastside was unnecessary, but police disagree

42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Letter says Federal Court of Appeal decision is an opportunity to reconsider the project altogether

Caution urged as people head back into wildfire affected areas in B.C.

As the wildfire season comes to an end, hunters, nature lovers are cautioned about using the back country

Whitehorse man arrested in B.C. mail bomb explosion that injured 2

A 73 year old resident of Whitehorse, Yukon, was arrested on September 13th and remains in custody.

Police watchdog called in to probe alleged assaults linked to hydro projects

Manitoba RCMP have called in the OPP to investigate the Crown utility’s work sites in the 1960s and 1970s

B.C. curling cashspeil features world-class squads

Headlining the women’s field is 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan.

Skull found on Yukon trail ID’d as missing B.C. man 9 years later

Terry Fai Vong would have been 41 years old when his remains were found in Whitehorse

Most Read