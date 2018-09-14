Surrey Eagles search for first win of BCHL season

Surrey Eagles forward Ty Westgard skates up the ice against Coquitlam last weekend at South Surrey Arena. (Damon James photo)

The Surrey Eagles head into the weekend still in search of their first victory of the young BC Hockey League season.

The South Surrey-based Birds don’t play until Sunday afternoon, when they head east to Chilliwack to battle the Chiefs at Prospera Centre (2 p.m. puck drop).

The Eagles are winless through their first three games of the regular season, losing two games last weekend at home, before a wild comeback fell just short Tuesday night in Merritt, with Surrey losing 7-6 to the Centennials.

Against the Cents, the Eagles took an early 1-0 lead on a goal from the squad’s newest defenceman, Riley Hayles – who was acquired last week – but the home team rallied to tie the game 1-1 before the first intermission.

Merritt scored four unanswered goals in the second, and led 6-2 in the third before the Eagles rallied late.

Surrey’s Aaron White scored three goals in the final frame, including two in the last seven minutes, but the visiting team couldn’t pot the equalizer before the final buzzer.

Next weekend, the Eagles are back in Chilliwack for the BCHL Showcase, which features every team from around the league.

At the league-wide event, Surrey will play Penticton and Vernon.



