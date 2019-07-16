Nathan Kelly of the Chilliwack Chiefs goes up against Dawson McKay of the Surrey Eagles during a BCHL game at Prospera Centre last season. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Surrey Eagles release preseason BCHL schedule

BC Hockey League team will play exhibition games on home ice

A week after the BC Hockey League announced its complete 2019/20 regular-season schedule, the Surrey Eagles have finalized its pre-season schedule.

The Eagles – who will be under the direction of new head coach Cam Keith after missing the playoffs last season – will open its exhibition schedule next month, Aug. 22, 7:15 p.m. when they travel to Langley’s George Preston Recreation Centre to take on the Langley Rivermen.

From there, the Eagles will return home to South Surrey for three straight games – Aug. 24 against the Chilliwack Chiefs; Aug. 27 against the Coquitlam Express and Aug. 30 against the Wenatchee Wild.

The Birds will round out there preseason schedule on the road, Aug. 31 against Chilliwack.

Admission to home preseason games will be by donation, the team announced.

As well, the Eagles have partnered with Semiahmoo Minor Hockey on a new venture, called Never Too Late, which is a program designed to encourage youth to play hockey and assist families financially to ensure their children can take part in the sport. Proceeds from preseason ticket sales will be given to the fund.

The Eagles will open the regular season Sept. 6, on the road against the Prince George Spruce Kings.


