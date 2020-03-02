Surrey Eagles look for home-ice rebound down 2-0 in playoff series

Surrey Eagles return home tonight (Monday) in a fight for their playoff lives.
The Birds are down 2-0 in a BC Hockey League first-round battle with Chilliwack Chiefs, who won twice on home ice to take a commanding lead in the best-of-seven series.
Puck drop for tonight’s Game 3 at South Surrey Arena is 7:30 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. start for Game 4 on Tuesday (March 3).
In Chilliwack, the Eagles lost 6-3 in Game 1 on Friday, followed by a 2-0 loss on Saturday.
Chiefs goaltender Mathieu Caron earned Saturday’s shutout, as the Eagles outshot Chilliwack 32-24.
“That’s how you win a playoff series, goaltending,” Eagles head coach said in a game recap posted to surreyeagles.ca.
“We had a lot of chances that just didn’t find a way into the net. It was one of those games where it just seemed like we were a dollar short. We had a great first period with lots of offensive zone time, shots, and second-chance opportunities, but the puck would just be bouncing over our sticks around the crease.”
For Game 3, Eagles defenseman Kieran O’Hearn will sit the second of his three-game suspension, and Brendan Kim is nursing an injury.
EAGLES PLAYOFF GAMEDAY!!!
The boys return to #TheNest, looking to win their first game in the series against the @Chiefs_Hockey #TimeToSoar
🕰️: 7:30pm
🎫: https://t.co/i2eoVodDju
💻: @MyHockeyTV
🎙️: @mixlr (https://t.co/KHNEAnFHq4)
🔗: https://t.co/MIlh9CdTWm pic.twitter.com/nkMCjMiIGD
— Surrey Eagles (@SurreyEagles) March 2, 2020