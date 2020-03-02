(Photo: twitter.com/surreyeagles)

JUNIOR HOCKEY

Surrey Eagles look for home-ice rebound down 2-0 in playoff series

Chilliwack Chiefs won first two games of best-of-seven BCHL tilt

Surrey Eagles return home tonight (Monday) in a fight for their playoff lives.

The Birds are down 2-0 in a BC Hockey League first-round battle with Chilliwack Chiefs, who won twice on home ice to take a commanding lead in the best-of-seven series.

Puck drop for tonight’s Game 3 at South Surrey Arena is 7:30 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. start for Game 4 on Tuesday (March 3).

In Chilliwack, the Eagles lost 6-3 in Game 1 on Friday, followed by a 2-0 loss on Saturday.

Chiefs goaltender Mathieu Caron earned Saturday’s shutout, as the Eagles outshot Chilliwack 32-24.

“That’s how you win a playoff series, goaltending,” Eagles head coach said in a game recap posted to surreyeagles.ca.

“We had a lot of chances that just didn’t find a way into the net. It was one of those games where it just seemed like we were a dollar short. We had a great first period with lots of offensive zone time, shots, and second-chance opportunities, but the puck would just be bouncing over our sticks around the crease.”

For Game 3, Eagles defenseman Kieran O’Hearn will sit the second of his three-game suspension, and Brendan Kim is nursing an injury.

CLICK HERE to read a preview of Game 3 posted to the Eagles’ website.

CLICK HERE to see the Eagles roster.

hockeySurrey Eagles

