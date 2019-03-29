Surrey Eagles hire former Chiefs assistant as new head coach

Cam Keith will serve as head coach and associate general manager with BCHL club

The Surrey Eagles have a new head coach.

The BC Hockey League team announced Friday that former Chilliwack Chiefs associate coach Cam Keith had been hired to lead the South Surrey junior ‘A’ squad.

“He’s well-respected in our league and somebody we’ve brought in here to help recruit and put a winner on the ice for us,” Eagles general manager Blaine Neufeld told Peace Arch News, just prior to the team’s official announcement.

“He’s hit the ground running here already, (trying to recruit) a couple players who he thinks will be here next season.”

The Eagles had been without a permanent head coach since firing Peter Schaefer midway through the just-completed season.

Keith, 38, joins the Birds after just one season in Chilliwack, where he was an assistant coach on head coach Brian Maloney’s staff. The Chiefs finished as the top team in the BCHL during the regular season, but were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Powell River Kings.

Prior to his tenure with the Chiefs, Keith spent two season as the head coach and general manager of the Trail Smoke Eaters, leading the Smokies to an overall regular-season record of 58-47-9-2, earning a spot in the playoffs both years.

Before taking the reins of the Smoke Eaters, Keith spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones.

He is also a former BCHL player, having played for the Victoria Salsa and Smoke Eaters over a three-year period, before moving on to play four seasons in the NCAA at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

From 2003 until retiring as a player in ’14, Keith bounced back and forth between the ECHL and the American Hockey League, and also played professionally in Italy and Germany.

“He has a great track record of developing kids and moving them on (to the next level),” Neufeld said. “We’re just really excited because we think he can come in and immediately help our group.”



